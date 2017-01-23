Hilary Hodge: Never forget that we are not alone | TheUnion.com

On Saturday, several million of my friends and I marched around the world to voice our support for human rights.

We marched to say no to sexism, racism, fascism, bigotry, homophobia, Islamophobia, corporate cronyism, environmental destruction and so much more.

Women and men stood together to raise our voices and stand in solidarity for progress and compassion. We stood together to make a very clear statement to our daughters, to our fellow Americans, and to the world that we will not go back. We will not stop fighting for our democracy and human decency. We will not quietly stand by while the new administration takes away our healthcare and attacks our civil liberties.

On Saturday, I saw kindness, unity and love. I’ve never been prouder or more inspired.

We must never forget that the president and our congress work for us. In a Democracy, elected officials must take their directives from the people — not just on Election Day but every day after.

On Monday, Donald Trump and his all-male advisory team reinstated the Global Gag Rule, a policy that bans all funding in the form of international aid for health services to women’s health clinics in developing nations if they offer abortion care. To be clear, these health clinics are not using American aid to provide safe and legal access to abortion, rather, the service is funded using the clinics’ own funds and the aid goes to help women who need health screenings, birth control and pre-natal care.

The Global Gag Rule, also known as the Mexico City Policy, puts women’s lives at risk in developing countries by defunding health care and eliminating vital family planning services. This policy has been revoked and reinstated along party lines since the Reagan administration. When in effect, the Global Gag Rule has been proven to negatively impact the health and lives of women in countries who rely on these services, sometimes with grave consequences.

This definitive act of aggression towards women worldwide comes just moments after millions of women marched to protest these very same policies.

For the last few months, there has been a tiny part of me still holding out hope that maybe Donald Trump’s presidency would take the same unconventional and wacky approach to leading that his campaign took during the election. A tiny part of me still had hope that “maybe it won’t be so bad.” It is clear to me now that we cannot rely on Donald Trump to throw a wrench in American politics or shake up traditional Republican policies. Not only is this business as usual, it is business led by a man who spends his time tweeting about Saturday Night Live sketches rather than showing up to security briefings or working to release his tax returns to the American people.

Between Trump’s cabinet picks and his performance on his first day in office, it is clear to me that no single day and no march of any size is going to sway Donald Trump or change Republican policy.

But, as Barack Obama said, “The most important position in a democracy is not the office of the President; it is the citizen.”

Every person who cares about human rights and who cares about our Democracy must be tirelessly vigilant. We must never forget that the president and our congress work for us. In a Democracy, elected officials must take their directives from the people — not just on Election Day but every day after. In a Democracy, we do not vote for a person; we vote for representation. As citizens, we must make certain that we are communicating clearly, loudly, and daily with those who represent us.

Many people with progressive values saw a little progress these last eight years and got complacent. Many of us got comfortable. Many of us stopped writing and calling our congress people or never wrote or called at all.

Some of us trusted that our elected officials could handle things without us.

Donald Trump’s first day in office showed us very clearly that our elected officials need to hear from us as often as possible. We must be diligent stewards of democracy every day.

Saturday’s march was inspiring and beautiful. Watching the world come together to support each other as we fight for progressive causes left me momentarily speechless.

On Monday morning, I woke up, read the news and found my voice. We must take the energy that each of us felt on Saturday and carry it with us every day for the next four years. We must never forget that we are not alone. We have millions of people from all around the world standing with us. We must never stop fighting.

Hilary Hodge lives in Grass Valley. Her column is published by The Union on Tuesdays. Contact her at hhodgewriter@gmail.com.