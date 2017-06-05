Hilary Hodge: Intern program a win-win | TheUnion.com

I met Carson last fall. At work, we had been getting a series of messages where a person would be on the phone but wouldn't say anything.

Occasionally I'd answer the phone but the person on the other line would hang up. I figured it was a chain of wrong numbers or misdials and didn't think much of it.

When Carson finally spoke, he apologized for the messages and confessed he was too nervous to speak. I laughed.

Bitney College Prep High School in Grass Valley implemented their internship program at the beginning of the school year and initiated the program by having their students cold-call the places where they wanted to intern. It was a very effective way to immerse the students in real-life scenarios.

I forgave Carson for his accidental prank calls and set up an interview.

Carson arrived to Sierra Commons, Nevada County's business education center and co-working space, for his interview wearing slacks, a dress shirt and a tie. When I interviewed him, he barely made eye contact and looked at the table in front of him when answering my questions. I purposely didn't go easy on him. He chose Sierra Commons for his internship because of our Business Ignitor, the signature eight-week course which teaches entrepreneurs and small business owners the ins and outs of the start-up process for businesses. Carson explained that he wanted to open up a themed café in town after graduating high school. I thought his idea was niche enough to be successful. We decided to take him on.

Initially, we had Carson doing supportive administrative work like filing, making copies and even watering the plants. It became clear very quickly that we were underutilizing his talents. Carson had a keen instinct for marketing and communication.

Unlike most people his age, he didn't have much familiarity with social media. This made it easy to teach him about best practices for social media marketing. He learned fast and was able to take on projects with little or no supervision.

The internship program at Bitney College Prep is a unique platform that gives students an opportunity to learn a marketable skill through an authorized high school program. According to an article published by Forbes in November 2016, "Phil Gardner, director of the Collegiate Employment Research Institute at Michigan State University, reports that employers shifted from accepting candidates with limited experience in the early 1990s. Today, employers expect candidates to have the experience before applying. This shift has drastically changed the process of entering the workforce."

Graduates from Bittney College Prep will leave high school with experience in a field they are passionate about.

Beyond the benefits to the students, however, more than 20 local businesses in our community welcomed students into their store fronts, offices and warehouses. Students worked on projects ranging from automotive and solar electric to water science and herbal medicine. For the past eight months, several small businesses in Nevada County received the benefit of having an extra employee at no cost.

There are a lot of benefits to having an intern on the job. According to an article from Entrepreneur published in November 2013, "[Interns] come with fresh ideas. It is really true that young people have good ideas, in part because they come to problems from a position of naiveté, which is actually an asset." The writer goes on to point out, "Internships are not just a way of attracting full-time candidates; they're a way of finding and hiring new full-time employees who are very familiar with your corporate culture."

Teaching young people can be a joyful experience, especially when the student is eager to learn. By having the students seek out their own internships, Bitney College Prep positions its students in a program where the students are passionate about what they do and what they are learning.

Carson and I worked on his business plan and put together different marketing strategies. We talked about the lean start up model and he had the opportunity to shadow small business owners in our community. I took him with me to Chamber of Commerce events and meetings of the Downtown Association so he could see what community participation looks like for small business owners.

On May 21, Carson became the youngest person to complete Sierra Commons' Business Ignitor.

Having Carson as a student intern at Sierra Commons was a wonderful experience. I would encourage any business in our community to host a student from Bitney College Prep's internship program.

Hilary Hodge lives in Grass Valley. Her column is published by The Union on Tuesdays. Contact her at hhodgewriter@gmail.com.