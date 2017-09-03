George Boardman: Will Dahle lead Assembly Republicans to even greater irrelevance?

THE SAN Francisco 49ers won two games last season, so how many are they going to win this year with a new coach and many new players? The Las Vegas wise guys have the over/under at 4.5 wins … BRIAN HOYER, the 49ers’ starting quarterback, has been on the rosters of six other teams in the last nine years. What do they know that the 49ers don’t know? … BUT THE team does have the best player name in the NFL, according to announcer Al Michaels: Defensive back Jaquiski Tartt … THE OAKLAND Raiders were 12-4 last season, but outscored their opponents by just 31 points, and won eight of their games by 7 points or less. They won’t have to slip much to see their record go south in a hurry … IS STANFORD as good as it looked beating up Rice? Probably not, but don’t under estimate coach David Shaw … WHAT CAN you say about the Cal football team? How about wait and see …

Assemblyman Brian Dahle must either strengthen the political orthodoxy of California Assembly Republicans or attempt to broaden the party's base so it can become relevant again in California politics.

Or maybe he should try something else.

That seems to be the consensus of political pundits in Sacramento after Dahle, little known outside the precincts he represents and party insiders, was chosen by his fellow Republicans to replace Chad Mayes as head of the state Assembly caucus.

Mayes signed his own pink slip when he and six fellow Republicans crossed the aisle to work with Gov. Jerry Brown and the majority Democrats to pass an extension of the cap-and-trade program for reducing greenhouse emissions. The seven Republican votes gave the Democrats the one-vote edge they needed to pass the legislation. Mayes argued the move was necessary to better align Republicans with a state that is quickly evolving away from the party's ideology.

It’s a truism that ideological purists have greater influence as a group shrinks in size, and Dahle was likely made the caucus leader because he reflects those values.

"Just opposing people or being angry because California isn't the place that it once was isn't a winning strategy," he said.

Party conservatives viewed Mayes' actions as a betrayal of fundamental principles. Harmeet Dhillon, a board member of the state party who pushed to have Mayes replaced, probably said it best: "When you capitulate to extreme left-wing policies, that's not bipartisan; that's surrender."

Still, Mayes managed to get Brown to scuttle the hated fire-prevention tax paid by 800,000 rural land owners (including a lot of people in Nevada County), extend the manufacturers' sales tax break to 2030, and support a proposed constitutional amendment requiring the 2024 Legislature to reallocate cap-and-trade revenue.

The California Chamber of Commerce and other business groups endorsed the measure because it created a market mechanism instead of government edict to deal with industrial emissions. In fact, the resulting bill was so business-friendly that it made environmentalists uncomfortable.

Still, that wasn't good enough for staunch conservatives. Dave Gilliard, a GOP election consultant, told The Sacramento Bee that because Republicans have so few members in the legislature, negotiating with the Democrats is counterproductive because they end up compromising for a Democratic priority. "There's no opportunity for the Republicans to work with the Democrats effectively," he said.

Some believe the Republicans should embrace their traditional identity as the party of taxpayers and emphasize their differences with ruling Democrats, particularly the unpopular gas tax increase passed by Democrats in April.

On the other hand, rigid opposition to everything the Democrats propose hasn't worked either. The Democrats have a super majority in both houses of the state Legislature and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon. Just 26 percent of registered voters are Republicans, down from 39 percent in 1990. If the present trend continues, GOP registration will soon trail "no party preference."

Some believe being ideologically pure isn't as important as delivering the services people need and tackling the problems they want tackled. A recent Public Policy Institute of California poll showed that 53 percent of Republicans surveyed support requiring all of the state's electricity to come from renewable energy sources by 2045. Yet a bill requiring just that received no Republican votes in the Assembly committee, including Dahle, who also voted no on cap-and-trade.

Dahle's elevation to a leadership role was greeted with a "Who?" from people in the media. George Skelton, writing in the "Capitol Journal" column of the Los Angeles Times, expressed what some would call a condescending attitude toward the new caucus leader:

"Dahle is a likeable seed farmer from the state's northeastern corner … Dahle's hometown is Bieber in Lassen County, with a population of 312 at the last census. Cell phone service is spotty. To get to Sacramento requires a 4.5-hour drive. Or he can grab a plane 2.5 hours away in Reno."

The new caucus leader has said little about the approach he plans to take, but Dahle's voting record suggests he's in the conservative camp of the party: The state Chamber of Commerce, Gun Owners of California and the American Conservative Union think he's great, according to their latest scorecards.

It's a truism that ideological purists have greater influence as a group shrinks in size, and Dahle was likely made the caucus leader because he reflects those values. Most observers believe that stance will just make California Republicans even more irrelevant than they already are.

Miller time — again?

Supervisor Dan Miller was scheduled to begin his 12th season last Friday as color commentator on Nevada Union football broadcasts on KNCO-AM even though he has announced his candidacy for reelection to the county Board of Supervisors.

While this isn't a violation of the Federal Communications Commission's equal opportunities requirement, KNCO's use of Miller in its coverage of Nevada Union football raises questions about fairness when just a few media outlets dominate a small community like ours. Miller can be heard on Friday nights dispensing random observations during Miners games, hardly an enviable task in recent years. But given the popularity of prep football in this area, it doesn't hurt to be publicly associated with the team.

The same thing happened four years ago when Miller remained on the air after announcing a bid to oppose incumbent Supervisor Terry Lamphier. This year, he's being opposed for reelection by community activist Hilary Hodge.

The FCC's equal opportunities (also known as "equal time") provisions don't kick in until an on-air personality becomes an official candidate. It's too early for either Miller or Hodge to file the necessary paperwork, according to the county Registrar of Voters office.

Many broadcasters don't wait that long, removing employees from the air as soon as they say they're candidates. Fox News removed Newt Gingrich from the air when he announced his candidacy for president in 2012, and football analyst Craig James disappeared from ESPN when he decided to run for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

Tom Fitzsimmons, morning co-news anchor who's running the station while it looks for a new general manager, didn't respond to a message seeking comment.

KNCO is a major media outlet in our community, and has the potential to reach every voter in the third district. The station's management should make a greater effort to avoid the appearance of taking sides in this race.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.