George Boardman: Sessions may throw Nevada County officials lifeline they’re hoping for on pot issue | TheUnion.com

GOV. JERRY Brown’s proposed 2017-18 budget allocates $3.2 million for restoration of the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, $700,000 short of the estimated cost of $3.9 million. Does that mean we have to wait another year for the rest of the money, or does the governor expect locals to make up the difference? … STILL NO. 1: Comcast remains first among America’s most-hated companies, according to a survey by 24/7 Wall Street … DON’S JOHNS provided the portable bathrooms for last week’s inaugural festivities in Washington D.C., a fact that was papered over by event planners … IF THE MERGER of Walgreens and Rite Aid goes through, you can assume one of the two stores in Grass Valley will likely close … WELLS FARGO Bank plans to close more than 400 stores this year, so one of its two branches in Grass Valley might be on the chopping block …

Sheriff Keith Royal and a majority of the county Board of Supervisors have been trying to ignore the 800-pound gorilla in the corner sparking a fattie, hoping the twin issues of medical and recreational marijuana would just go away.

They may have received the lifeline they’ve been hoping for in the person of Sen. Jeff Sessions, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to be our next attorney general. Sessions has said in the past “good people don’t smoke marijuana,” and criticized the Obama administration for not enforcing the existing federal law that makes pot illegal.

Trump said during the campaign he would let the states decide the issue of recreational pot, but as we’ve learned, any pledge he makes is written in sand. The Trump Justice Department is likely to focus initially on illegal immigrants and, possibly, a Muslim American registry. It remains to be seen how much political energy Trump wants to expend on the pot issue.

In the meantime, retail sales of marijuana won’t be legal in California until 2018, and the supervisors have said they’re going to take up to 18 months to develop cultivation rules. The steamroller behind a dispensary in Nevada City is slowing down, and Grass Valley continues to talk the issue to death.

With any luck, Sessions will solve the problem for officials who don’t want pot in our community. Illegal growers shouldn’t give up hope yet.

Not-so-free speech

It was a match made in political correctness heaven. UC Davis, a bastion against the forces in America who threaten the school’s liberal students and faculty, was to host a speech by a white gay man who has a black boyfriend.

Alas, it was the political part that rent this union asunder, because the speaker was alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor at Breitbart News who’s known for his insults, barbs and taunts, typically aimed at women, people of color, and anybody to the left of Donald Trump. He is one of the few people who managed to get himself banned from Twitter for urging people to harass black actress Leslie Jones.

Yiannopoulos was scheduled to appear Jan. 13 under the auspices of the Davis College Republicans (they apparently exist) as part of his “The Dangerous Faggot Tour,” that is until students and faculty got wind of his appearance.

Once again displaying their limited tolerance for the free exchange of ideas, student protestors blocked access to the venue when the acting chancellor refused to cancel the event. Because campus police couldn’t guarantee the safety of those attending the event, the student Republicans canceled the talk.

Yiannopoulos is scheduled to speak at UC Berkeley, the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, on Feb. 1, but that has become iffy since campus officials are requiring the sponsoring group to pay a $6,372 security fee. (The campus police force is big enough to provide 24/7 patrols of the sprawling campus, and has its own detectives and bomb unit.)

Apparently free speech isn’t as free and easy as it used to be.

Boycott? Too cold

L.L. Bean has been added to the list of companies anti-Trump partisans are expected to boycott since President Donald Trump tweeted his thanks to company heiress Linda Bean for her support and urged people to buy the company’s products.

The venerable company ended up on the anti-Trump radar when it was revealed that Ms. Bean, who sits on the company’s board but is not involved in running the business, contributed $60,000 to the pro-Trump PAC Making America Great Again. (In the kind of inattention to detail we’ve come to expect, Trump tweeted a link to her personal account instead of the company account.)

L.L. Bean is now one of more than 30 retailers an outfit called Grab Your Wallet is urging people to boycott because of their links to the president or the merchandise peddled by his daughter, Ivanka.

If you like irony, Amazon is on the list. That company is run by Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post. Trump has blackballed the newspaper for its coverage of him and personally threatened Bezos during the campaign, suggesting he better be careful if Trump gets elected. This is not shaping up as a good year for Jeff.

But why stop there? Shouldn’t Grab Your Wallet also include Carl’s Jr., Exxon Mobil and Amway Products in its boycott, since people connected to all three are nominees for Trump’s cabinet? You might as well throw Goldman Sachs in there too, although I doubt the typical lefty protestor is wealthy enough to use its services.

Liberals have a long history of organizing boycotts against the rich and powerful, but they generally don’t go very far. The Nation magazine ran a humorous article several years ago listing all of the firms a liberal would have to boycott to maintain political purity. The writer concluded they would be reduced to living in caves and hunting for their food with spears and clubs.

I’m not a Trump supporter, but I’m not giving up my L.L. Bean gear. It gets too cold around here in the winter.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.