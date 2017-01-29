George Boardman: Republicans will have replacement plan for Obamacare; just believe them | TheUnion.com

NOW THAT he’s going back to his old job as city manager of Auburn, maybe Bob Richardson can do something about all of the potholes along the Grass Valley Highway. Some portions of the roadway through Auburn look like they’ve been strafed by low-flying bombers … COFFEE OR PAINT: Starbucks is promoting a new drink called flat white … A LOT of people are chuckling over Apple’s suit alleging Qualcomm demanded unfair terms for its chip technology. Apple is infamous for its hardball tactics with vendors and suppliers … SON OF “Police Academy”: The new “CHiPS” movie doesn’t look like something the California Highway Patrol is going to like … YOU MAY not know this, but Donald Trump declared his inauguration day “A National Day of Patriotic Devotion” … HE DIDN’T say it, but “alternative facts” may do for Trump what “deplorables” did for Hillary Clinton …

About 75,000 of Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s constituents will lose their medical coverage if Obamacare is repealed, according to a UC Berkeley report, but don’t worry, our congressman and his fellow Republicans have a plan.

People who pay attention to this stuff know LaMalfa has devoted much of his time in Congress to cutting food stamps, which benefit the poor, while making sure farm subsidies — particularly those for his fellow rice farmers — aren’t endangered by zealous budget cutters.

But that doesn’t mean he’s forsaken the average man.

According to a recent press release from LaMalfa, the GOP will replace Obamacare with a plan to “provide better and truly affordable health-care options for all Americans, especially for the hard working families that are footing so much of the burden now.”

You will note a lack of specificity about these “health-care options,” consistent with all GOP promises on this subject. President Donald Trump claims to be working on a plan that will provide affordable “insurance for everybody,” and House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans have “lots of ideas” about replacing Obamacare.

Ryan apparently hasn’t shared any of the ideas with the House Majority Leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, because McCarthy sent letters to the state insurance commissioner and Gov. Jerry Brown soliciting their ideas for replacing the Affordable Care Act.

California has a lot at stake here. About 5 million residents have received coverage under provisions of the AFA, 3.7 million of them poor people who now have some protection under MediCal. Nationally, 18 to 20 million people will lose their medical coverage if Obamacare is repealed.

But the components that are likely to be included in a Republican plan don’t look all that promising. The GOP insists that any replacement plan will cover people with pre-existing conditions, but they plan to do this by placing them in expensive “high risk” pools that have been tried in the past and failed.

They claim they can bring down costs by allowing insurers to sell across state lines, presumably creating competition that will save people money. Critics contend insurers will gravitate to the states with the weakest insurance regulations, leaving places like California with few companies offering coverage.

Then there’s the subsidies people currently receive that make Obamacare affordable for many families. The GOP wants to replace them with tax credits that many of those families won’t qualify for because they earn too little to pay taxes.

All of this looks like political cover, a replacement for Obamacare that will wither away several years after the repeal vote because it doesn’t work. That’s the real objective of conservatives who want to cut the hearts out of our major social welfare programs.

Help wanted

Critics of the Trump administration (there are some) have noticed the president’s predilection for nominating people to senior government posts who know little about the job, or who are not big fans of the agencies they’re going to run.

As a consequence, the Senate is now considering a candidate for Secretary of Education who’s not conversant with education law and never attended public schools, a labor secretary who hates the minimum wage law, a head of the Environmental Protection Agency who has sued the EPA many times, and an energy secretary who apparently didn’t know he’s going to have to deal with nuclear power and waste.

It’s clear that Trump is nominating people to positions based on what they believe, not what they know. That may work at the top, but the president is also going to have to name a lot of department and agency heads that actually have to know something about the job. With that in mind, here are a few people he might want to consider for important positions.

Drug Enforcement Administration: I was going to suggest Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for the top spot, but that probably won’t work given the president’s antipathy toward Mexicans in this country who don’t have proper paperwork. So how about Walter White, the mild-mannered chemistry teacher turned ruthless criminal mastermind and murderer — you know, Mr. Chips becomes Scarface. He has time on his hands now that his television series has been canceled, and he certainly knows how drug kingpins think and operate.

Mine Safety Administration: Don Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy Company, is a corporate executive who actually went to jail for a mine explosion that killed 29 workers. He was convicted of violating mine safety and health standards, and lying to officials. He’s always been a big advocate for less regulation of mining, and will be out of jail in May.

Food and Drug Administration: Few people know the value of drugs better than Martin Shkreli, the infamous “pharma bro” who was dubbed “the most hated man in America” after he raised the price of an antiparasitic drug from $13.50 to $750 a pill. But he’s currently facing federal charges alleging he defrauded investors through a Ponzi scheme, which leads me to …

Securities and Exchange Commission: Bernie Madoff was one of the most respected men on Wall Street before his multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme collapsed. Nobody knows the ins and outs — and shady practices — of Wall Street better than Bernie. Trump would have to pardon him, but hey, if Barack Obama can pardon Chelsea Manning …

National Endowment for the Arts: How about Meryl Streep? Wait a minute: Trump is going to defund the NEA. Serves you right, Meryl.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.