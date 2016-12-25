George Boardman: No lack of candidates for You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Awards | TheUnion.com

The past year in western Nevada County can be summed up in two words — pot and politics — but that was enough to produce numerous candidates for the third annual You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Awards (The name is new, the awards aren’t.)

The marijuana debate generated strong opinions and a lot of emotion, guaranteed to bring out the worst and most foolish behavior in people. Few people wanted to challenge the local political establishment, but that doesn’t mean candidates could resist tripping over themselves.

In the state and national races, Nevada County voted more like the liberal conclaves along California’s coast than the red-meat Republican counties to the north and south of us. (It must be all of those liberals in Truckee.)

Local educators had their moments in the sun, although some would have preferred to stay in the shadows. One district closed a school to save money, then reversed the action when it turned out savings would be a lot less than expected. They’ll close the school next year.

The high school district managed to convince voters it needs $47 million to fix and upgrade facilities that are serving fewer and fewer students, while local elementary school districts continued to consolidate operations because they’re losing students. (For those who can’t connect the dots, elementary schools provide students to high schools.)

Western Nevada County may be physically isolated from the state’s major population centers, but thanks to the internet, we were able to join the national debate on police shootings last summer. Local tourism and business development officials were not amused.

All of this provides fodder for the awards committee, which is governed by the observation of American humorist Finley Peter Dunne that it’s the job of a newspaper to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. Are all of these awards fair? Probably not, but they serve to illustrate the zaniness that makes this an interesting place to live.

Details, details

The Board of Supervisors passed a measure calling for a June vote on their emergency ordinance banning the cultivation of medical marijuana. Measure W had to be redone when it turned out a “no” vote wouldn’t repeal the ordinance.

No, no, no, no, no

A Superior Court judge ruled that the impartial analysis of Measure W prepared by the county’s attorneys was misleading in five areas, including what a “no” vote would mean.

Quotations from Chairman Dan

“As heart-wrenching as they are, it’s still not something I can seriously consider.” Supervisor Dan Miller, after being urged to carve out special exemptions for some medical marijuana patients.

“I don’t think it takes courage to do what they’ve done. I think it takes arrogance to do what they’ve done. I think this is a game to the plaintiffs, but I’m no longer willing to play a game with the public’s money.” Miller, on voting “no” to allocate an additional $250,000 in attorneys’ fees to fight the ridgeline case.

Thanks, Dan

“I forgive him because he’s basically ignorant. I don’t mean to use the word ‘ignorant.’ I appreciate him voting the right way.” Juliet Erickson, co-plaintiff in the ridgeline case.

Hi, neighbor

The Economic Resource Council leased 26,000 square feet of space for its new Sierra Digital Media Center, designed to attract high tech firms to the area, next door to Streicher House, which feeds the chronic homeless and serves people in need.

Not so fast

Nevada City officials insisted Divine Spark, which operates Streicher House, didn’t have the permits required to run such a charitable operation.

On second thought

The ERC changed the name of the Sierra Digital Media Center to the Green Screen Institute in an effort to attract developers of virtual and augmented reality technology.

Say what?

“We are not saying that we are not going to sell it to Papola; we are saying, if you are going to hold the property for future development, we can’t sell it to you.” — Grass Valley City Attorney Michael Colantuono, explaining why the city rejected an offer from realtor Bill Papola to buy a vacant piece of city property.

Your guess is as good as …

Officials of the Twin Ridges Elementary School District estimated they would save $200,000 a year by closing down the 10-student Washington School. County school officials said the first-year saving would be more like $109,000 and $45,000 a year by 2018-19.

I’m from the government …

Nevada City Clerk Niel Locke admitted his mistake caused Shawn Mathews to miss the deadline to run for a Nevada City Council seat, then blamed Mathews for waiting until the last minute to file.

… I’m here to help

After telling Divine Spark it needed a permit to run a facility serving the homeless in Nevada City, city officials reversed themselves because the city ordinance refers to a state licensing requirement that doesn’t exist.

Davy, Davy Crockett …

Mayor Jason Fouyer said that because city design guidelines emphasize Gold Country architecture, “… everything here in Grass Valley is starting to look like a log ride at Disneyland.”

Better late …

After almost 12 years in office and just months from the end of his final term, Supervisor Nate Beason decided it was time to tackle the affordable housing issue.

… than never

Ten years after the idea surfaced, the Grass Valley City Council looked at a conceptual design for a gateway monument. The design received mixed reviews.

What platform?

David “Sparky” Parker refused to discuss his position on local issues with a reporter from The Union after declaring his candidacy for the Nevada City Council. It didn’t matter because only three people filed for the three open spots.

Unforced Error Award to: County CEO Rick Haffey, who criticized the economic performance of counties that make up the “ill-fated State of Jefferson movement.” He apologized to Jefferson backers and to the Board of Supervisors for any “angst” he might have caused.

Inspector Clouseau Award to: Sheriff Keith Royal, who used Google Maps to find a pot grow belonging to candidate Richard Harris and shared the information with his opponent, Supervisor Ed Scofield. (Harris said the pot is used to treat his daughter’s incurable neurological condition.)

Shoot First Award to: Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum, who suggested police are essentially hired assassins after five policemen were gunned down in Dallas. The story received national attention, none of it positive.

Unintended Humor Award to: The good folks of Nevada City, whose perpetual zaniness makes this an easy annual column to write.

Mr. Crime Stopper Award to: Local blogger Jeff Pelline, who suggested the Nevada City Council investigate the police department after the Tri-Counties Bank branch was robbed for the third time in just over two years. His suggestion was apparently ignored.

They said it

“The (Nevada City) code refers to a process that doesn’t exist, but we didn’t know that until we looked into it.” City Manager Mark Prestwich, explaining why Divine Spark didn’t need a permit for a facility serving the homeless.

“I had my time confused … It’s unfortunate, but this is what happens when you wait till the last moment.” Nevada City Clerk Niel Locke, on giving city council candidate Shawn Mathews an incorrect deadline for filing two election forms. Mathews was disqualified from running for office.

‘”It’s probably inappropriate to be talking about changing this decision at this point. You kind of look like fools for making a huge decision like that and reversing …” Ralph Henson, president of the Twin Ridges Elementary School District Board of Trustees, before the trustees voted to reverse themselves and keep Washington School open. Henson cast the only “no” vote.

“It’s a reminder of why we shouldn’t be in this league … We just got outmatched athletically and there’s nothing you can do.” Nevada Union football coach Dennis Houlihan, after the Miners lost to the Folsom Bulldogs, 54-7. The team finished the season 2-8.

Who is ‘them’?: “We will be dealing with them shortly, this is much deeper than what it seems.” Nevada City Council member Reinette Senum discussing the blowback she received for criticizing police.

Lest we forget: It’s been more than five years since the Bridgeport Covered Bridge, said to be an iconic feature of Nevada County, was closed because it is unsafe. Repair work may start next September, assuming the bridge is still standing.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.