George Boardman: Newest threat to freedom of speech resides in your computer

The internet may be changing the way we communicate, but it can't shake the age-old baggage that prompts people who pull the levers to regulate what we say and think.

From the dawn of the internet, we have been told that opinions and ideas will be unfettered, open to all who choose to consider them. Government censors will find it increasingly difficult to control the spigot that is the worldwide web.

But as the backlash from Charlottesville has shown, government censors have been replaced by domain registrars that have become arbiters of free speech and forums like Facebook that are now actively policing content. Both of these actions threaten the free exchange of ideas embodied in the First Amendment to the Constitution, and the threat is coming from non-government agencies.

No rational person can defend the vile and odious positions espoused by the neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups that gathered in Charlottesville to protest the removal of statues celebrating the southern resistance in the Civil War. But that's precisely why we have the First Amendment — to protect the speech rights of everybody.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which sided with the protest organizer and forced the city to honor the permit it issued for the rally, explained its decision to intervene this way: "The First Amendment is a critical part of our democracy and it protects vile, hateful and ignorant speech. For this reason, the ACLU of Virginia defended the white supremacists' right to march."

But that doesn't stop private companies from developing their own definition of free speech. Since the protest in Charlottesville, many tech firms have effectively blacklisted some radical organizations. Take the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi site that has been on the internet for years.

Google and Go Daddy dropped hosting support for the outfit, Twitter suspended its account, and Cloudfare dropped it as a client, making the site slower and more vulnerable to attack. As of Thursday evening, Daily Stormer was nowhere to be found on the internet.

"A collusion of web providers made a controversial and unprecedented choice to yank their services out from under the Daily Stormer," Tech Crunch reported. This "no platforming philosophy" denies hate speech purveyors a place to assemble and share their views.

Facebook removed several white supremacists and white nationalist pages, among them Right Wing Knight, Physical Removal, Genuine Donald Trump, and White Nationalists United. CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained the action this way: "When someone tries to silence others or attacks them based on who they are or what they believe, that hurts us all and is unacceptable."

This is the same Zuckerberg who said last November he didn't want Facebook to become the arbiter of truth when the site was accused of permitting fake news to be posted during the presidential election. Of course, free speech policies are open to interpretation and shift over time.

Certainly, free speech has limits within the company. It was reported last week that FB dismantled a popular anonymous discussion board of employees that became a forum for conservative political debate and backers of Donald Trump. The site, FB Anon, was shut down because racist or sexist comments were posted that offended some employees, according to company officials.

But at least Facebook took action before the group's activities became public and damaged the company's preferred image as a welcoming and inclusive employer, unlike Google.

When Google software engineer James Damore posted an internal memo "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," it circulated for several weeks among employees. Nobody seemed to be too upset with the memo's contention that the company was pushing mentoring and diversity programs, and "alienating conservatives" until the contents were leaked to the outside world.

That prompted Google's president to cut short a family vacation in Africa and return to the Golden State to fire Damore. Political correctness apparently trumped a free and open exchange of ideas.

Facebook and Google are private businesses, and the law gives them great latitude when it comes to establishing work rules and disciplining employees — when you are an "at will" employee, you can be fired at will. But it is an entirely different matter when these same companies can arbitrarily decide what I can and can't read on the internet.

I don't much care if Uber blacklists white supremacist James Allsup because he allegedly made racist remarks to a driver, or that GoFundMe removed campaigns to raise bail money for the driver who plowed into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville.

And I have to chuckle when OKCupid drops a white supremacist from its dating site, a manufacturer of tiki torches expresses dismay that its product was used in a parade, the president of the University of Nevada Reno issues a statement after an UNR student is identified as a march participant, and a cook at a Berkeley hot dog stand is fired for marching in the same parade.

But I do get concerned when the pressure to achieve political purity and correctness interferes with my right to read anything I want. When you make a carve-out of the First Amendment, you weaken its protection for everyone.

George Orwell may have had it wrong when he suggested we need to fear the monolithic state. The real danger may come from organizations bearing cute little emojis.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.