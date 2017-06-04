George Boardman: Griffin stunt may have helped us figure out how far is too far | TheUnion.com

IT’S AMAZING how critics of the Centennial Dam have come up with a cost estimate for a structure that hasn’t even been designed yet … IF PROGRESSIVES really need a cause, they should find something that’s more practical than a single-payer health system for California … ELECTRIC CAR charging stations are way down the list of priorities for spending the new state gasoline tax, according to a survey of residents … OLD WOUNDS will be reopened when the new Ken Burns series, “The Vietnam War,” airs on PBS in September … IT’S HARD to top Senator Charles Schumer when it comes to getting air time, but California Rep. Adam Schiff may have done it … TRUMP WON’T fix his communications problem by shuffling his staff because he’s the problem…

It's difficult to turn Donald Trump into a sympathetic figure, but comedian Kathy Griffin managed to do just that for at least one news cycle last week when she released a picture showing her holding a dummy severed, bloody head of the president.

Griffin apologized almost immediately, but the damage had been done. In these days of strident partisanship, even the slightest slip by the opposition becomes prey. The right pounced immediately.

Trump claimed that even his adult children were offended by the stunt — possibly an exaggeration when you consider the act they've witnessed throughout their lives — and various performers at Fox News reacted like the snowflakes they mock on a regular basis.

CNN condemned the incident and fired Griffin from her gig on New Year's Eve with Anderson Cooper. Even the Center for the Arts right here in Grass Valley cancelled Griffin's June 16 performance at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Grass Valley was supposed to be the first stop on Griffin's "Celebrity Run-Ins" stand-up tour, and some 400 tickets had been sold for the performance when the plug was pulled by Julie Baker, executive director of the center. (Griffin's second appearance is two nights later in Napa and that was still on Friday morning.)

Baker proclaimed her support of free speech, but said the heavy negative blowback to Griffin's stunt raised public safety concerns. "We have received hundreds of angry and threatening emails and phone calls, including threats to the Vets hall building and our community," she told The Union. "In light of the situation, our first priority must be public safety, and we feel it is in the best interest of the community that we cancel this event."

Somebody who said he represented The Deplorables of Nevada County, a coalition of conservative organizations, told The Union they would mount a major demonstration if the show when on. (A quick glance at the organization's Facebook page suggests these are the kind of people Hillary Clinton had in mind when she immortalized the word.)

The Center for the Arts isn't an innocent victim in this affair because a cursory amount of due diligence would have shown the staff that the Trump stunt is not out of character for Griffin. She has worked primarily as a shock comic, a bargain basement version of Sarah Silverman, whose appeal comes from her unabashed willingness to say and do pretty much anything.

TV executive Jeff Zucker, who created the show for which she is best known, "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List," said, "She does not have a seven-second delay in her head, which is part of Kathy's charm and also what's dangerous about her."

Griffin has been banned from numerous talks shows including "The View," "Today," David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres (something she takes pride in), has been censured at awards shows, and was reprimanded by CNN for dropping the F-bomb on a six-year-old on the New Year's Eve show in 2009. (CNN apparently didn't learn its lesson then.)

Until the Trump stunt, Griffin was probably most infamous for the comment she made after receiving her Emmy award in 2007: "Suck it, Jesus. This award is my god now." Her biggest mistake last week was assuming the hatred of Hollywood liberals for Trump meant a majority of Americans would accept any insult to the president. She knows better now.

But Trump and his supporters are hardly in a position to take a Holier-than-thou approach to this outrage. After all, they're stuck with the Motor City madman, Ted Nugent.

Nugent, a former rock star who likes to spend a lot of time in the woods with his guns these days, told an NRA group during Barack Obama's reelection campaign in 2012 that "We need to ride into the battle field and chop their heads off in November. If Barack Obama becomes the next president in November, I'll either be dead or in jail by this time next year."

The comment, greeted by cheers, prompted a visit from the Secret Service, but that didn't cause Nugent to moderate his rhetoric. Two years later he called the president a "communist-raised, communist-educated, communist-nurtured subhuman mongrel." He later apologized for the "subhuman mongrel" comment, but he still got an invitation to The White House in April along with Sarah Palin and Kid Rock. (Talk about class.)

None of this excuses Griffin's behavior, particularly in these volatile times. Given the number of unstable people running around this country with access to guns and other weapons, it's not a stretch to envision a person being inspired by the picture to commit violence on the president.

Griffin's stunt is just another example of the coarse behavior that is becoming routine in this country. It will soon be supplanted by the next outrage, Griffin will eventually recover from this, and the Center for Arts will probably book Will Durst once again the next time it wants a comic.

But if there's anything positive to come out of this, it may be that we have figured out how far is too far. I just never thought I would associate the word "limits" with Donald Trump.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.