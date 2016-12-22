Don Rogers: Yep, interesting all right | TheUnion.com

I can go snowboarding and so I do, without apology.

This attitude, which I won’t claim pride in, springs from an ideology we used to call Republican. Belief in equal opportunity, full effort, freedom of choice.

Personal responsibility is in there, too, for sure. This was big with the GOP. But also something else: Maybe that it’s OK to have some fun with the fruits of my labors, too.

Yes, plenty of Democrats ski. They haven’t yet been crippled by guilt over this excess. Nor have they descended entirely into a progressive embrace of socialism — common misery, at least in the forms conservatives fear.

“May you live in interesting times.” That’s the supposed Chinese curse. But I see it much more as a blessing. One grows from interesting times.

It turns out I have income enough for snowboarding, to go with a vestige of athleticism, if I choose carefully and steer clear of golf or yachts, true dollar drains.

I’m in newspapers, from the journalism side, so I earn no obscene amount. Luck, some pluck and mostly grinding on work that absorbs me left me at last some discretionary funds.

The kids are grown and graduated, house payments manageable for the moment, my other pursuits cheap as the cost of running or basketball shoes, and maybe a paperback or two. I can do this.

And hey, I overcame some odds. I am modestly proud of that. If I didn’t grow up impoverished, I definitely was what polite circles call underprivileged.

I even fit the “uneducated” tag elite observers put on white males like me who didn’t finish college before life’s, ahem, family responsibilities kicked in.

Demographically speaking, I guess I was supposed to vote for Trump, though my calculation of two lousy candidates led me the other way despite a gravitational tug toward Republican leadership.

I believe — still smugly, I’m afraid — my skepticism will prove correct. But I’m also free of sorrow and fear of our president-elect. Or perhaps this is the journalist in me, always attracted to the prospect of a train wreck.

And interesting is not the same as devastating. Yes, Islamic terrorism is a thing right now. Even so. Compared to Vietnam, Korea, world wars, the Civil War? A pinprick. The morning commute offers more to fear.

The Greatest Generation and their children dealt with something else entirely, including World War and Dust Bowl and Depression, events “interesting” enough to merit capitalization in history books.

We’d do well to remember this, whether gloating or in a panic anticipating the president-elect’s reign to come.

Bigotry, misogyny, sad conformity still exist, just not nearly at the levels they once did. People of color, different orientations and faith may feel beleaguered. And I know it’s still tough. But lynchings don’t happen anymore. North Carolina will lose billions of dollars for their legislature’s dopey bathroom law. Glass ceilings are shattering through pure merit.

We’d do well to remember this, too.

The KKK flocking to these new “alt” Republicans with an enthusiasm unseen since they were Southern Democrats clangs loudly as a bellwether, though. I take it as further warning our species ain’t all that evolved quite yet.

It also taints an ideology I view as the higher one, at least in ideal form: prizing fair opportunity, individual merit, free markets, healthy competition and all that. You know, living primarily with a mix of personal freedom and responsibility to society, always striving to get better.

I am disappointed with our state of politics, understanding of science, inability to recognize real news from fake, and especially the huge failure among a fat, lazy citizenry to participate thoughtfully in civic life.

But the masses have never participated thoughtfully, and that line — a person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t — applies well beyond mere literacy.

I know there are better times and worse times. And these are interesting times, promising to get a lot more interesting.

So yeah, I’m going snowboarding, while I can.

Publisher Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 477-4299.