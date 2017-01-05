Don Rogers: What death teaches | TheUnion.com

A friend’s brother tells her death gives life meaning.

He should know. He’s a retired religious philosophy professor who grew up fundamentalist, turned atheist and eventually circled back to Christianity, this time through his intellect. He explored it all.

I am blessed with friends and family who fall across the whole spectrum of religious belief and unbelief — Texas Baptist pastor to militant atheist. Followers of conventional Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and on to indigenous shamanism and thoroughly New Age.

We humans. Our range is so rich.

The Universalists hint at the next evolution of religion, just as Christianity accreted atop faiths only scholars remember. Even the miracle of Jesus’ resurrection appears, well, borrowed from an idea prevalent in those times.

Messiahs and the various speculations about paradise and hell make little sense to me. Too simplistic.

But I confess an irrational belief in one God who has a deep personal interest in you and me. How God keeps track of it all or to what purpose, no idea. As more than one of our brightest minds has declared, reality is not just stranger than we think. It’s stranger than we can think.

This is as good a reason as any for you and I to stay humble about what we believe in pretty much all things. Even what we “know” may well not be so. Especially when it comes to the ineffable.

On this side of the curtain, we know nothing about the other. There indeed may be no there there. This may even be the probability.

Compared to infinity, the kookiest observance of a specific cult’s dogma is no more or less logical than the most scientifically disciplined atheism. None has a satisfactory answer for what came before something, how nothing became … this. We’re just here, in this moment. Go figure.

Which leaves me agnostic. As middle of the road in faith as I am in politics. The honest answer for each of us is terrifying: “I don’t know.” The faithful only know their belief at best.

And the clock is ticking. We have so much time. Only so much.

This isn’t the first time someone has linked death’s importance to purpose in life, of course. Maybe it just meant more coming from a friend instead of a book, sermon or lecture. She wasn’t morbid about it. This just is.

So what are we doing with the time we have?

Ah, here we touch a realm we can know, I think. In the here and now, I make choices, live with my decisions, go snowboarding instead of hunkering down in front of the television set, write instead of sing.

Think what you will of my writing, by the way. I can guarantee you’ll appreciate my singing much less. In the words of my wife and daughter whenever I start up: “Please stop.”

I guess here’s as good a place as any to further confess knowing impulses good and bad — including breaking out in song just to irritate my girls.

I know my work, or at least the routines of what I’m doing, trying to accomplish and at least a sense of what I need to learn. I know how I like to play, what I prefer to eat, when I need to sleep.

There’s plenty we can know in spite of all the greater mystery out there, no matter whether we exercise free will or live out a script already set.

I don’t need the specter of death to bring meaning to these. Actually, I don’t believe death brings meaning to life.

Only urgency. And then only if we’re paying attention. Meantime: Tick, tock.

