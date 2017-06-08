Don Rogers: Much ado about Paris | TheUnion.com

One way to gain perspective is to look at intended outcome. And unintended, too.

This helps with understanding President Donald Trump's dramatic announcement that the United States would pull out of the Paris Agreement.

It also says something about repeating history. We seem to have forgotten President George W. Bush's break from the Kyoto Protocol in 2000.

Based on outcome and history, President Trump's announcement is far more political theater than spelling climatic disaster. The hottest thing here is rhetoric.

When we can get our energy cheaper, more conveniently and cleaner than fossil fuels, we’ll do it fast as a finger snap. We’re on the way now.

When President Bush ended U.S. participation in Kyoto, he was pilloried. But America has reduced carbon emissions since then by 18 percent, more even than the European Union. Meantime, China's emissions grew by at least as much as we've reduced. And they stayed in Kyoto.

Our downward trend will continue regardless of Paris. China, perhaps peaking now, has made interesting promises about taking "leadership" in reducing carbon emissions from here.

Yes, I'm cynical about diplomatic expressions we can see historically as meaningless. I'm also skeptical we can regulate or legislate our way out of our global warming mess.

And we all should know by now that mistaking our participation in the Paris Agreement for making an actual difference is just folly. Other forces, far more powerful, are at work. As usual.

Dirty coal as an energy source is fast declining regardless of breaking treaties or lifting laws. Natural gas is the primary reason. It's cleaner than coal, and it's cheaper than coal.

When solar's costs drop and battery technology improves, we'll see gas and oil drilling stop cold regardless of fossil fuel corporations' interests or lobbying power in the moment.

Economic shifts have a way of going like this. Regulation, legislation, litigation and diplomacy are weak broths by comparison. When we can get our energy cheaper, more conveniently and cleaner than fossil fuels, we'll do it fast as a finger snap. We're on the way now.

Today, there are more than twice as many U.S. jobs in solar energy as coal. Even in Pennsylvania. This might be why Pittsburgh's residents would vastly prefer President Trump represent them in fact rather than for alliterative purposes in rhetoric.

And this provides a big clue why most major business leaders want us to stay in the accord. The administration and conservative think tanks are just wrong about jobs being lost if we stayed in the agreement. These folks are looking neither at economic history nor rather obvious trends.

At best they're making a semantical error: Yes, jobs we don't need vanish. They always do. But the shift to renewable energy, primarily solar, means new opportunities and new jobs, in this case safer and healthier ones. This is the well-grooved path of the Industrial Age. It's called progress.

No matter. Staying in or pulling out of Paris is of little consequence. If anything, saying we're backing away may spur a bit more effort to limit carbon emissions among our own states and cities. But we're going that way in any case. The administration can't stop the tide.

If all the nations delivered on their declarations to decarbonize, Trump and some think tankers say, the Paris Agreement would cut just two-tenths of one degree Celsius from the 4-degree increase estimated by 2100.

Apparently they got their figures wrong, though, according to the scientists who did the MIT study these scholars cite. The difference actually would be nine-tenths of a degree, the researchers say.

This is more significant, certainly, but still well shy of keeping the planet from boiling over. The Paris Agreement fully carried out doesn't do nearly enough. The world would have to double down on it to make a paper difference.

But neither would America be hobbled while the developing world ran amok at our expense. The agreement doesn't work that way. Everything in it is voluntary with a set of goals each country thought it could reach.

What President Trump really did fit a reality show episode: lots of drama, but strip away the show and there is no reality. Same with the blind outrage at his announcement.

Funny, though, we can't actually pull out of the Paris Agreement until 2020, the next time we're voting for president. It's conceivable we'll be back in before we leave.

This has all the sound and fury of "The Bachelorette," which might well have produced more of substance.

