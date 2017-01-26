Don Rogers: Left far from trumped | TheUnion.com

I’d had enough with despair by Thanksgiving. Those polls were correct, as far as they went. They couldn’t make people vote, though.

Those in mourning now who didn’t cast ballots then, well, they taught us an old lesson.

Elections have consequences. And this one had the lowest turnout since 1996.

Protest all you want. Fact is, you blew it. I think you blew it for all of us, but I could be wrong. I was wrong all along about Donald Trump’s candidacy, which I dismissed as ridiculous and still do.

Some Trump voters indeed may be, forgive me, despicable. Some Clinton voters surely are, as well. But the ones I know on both sides are all earnest, upstanding, good people. Not a troll in the bunch.

But I’m with President Obama and both Presidents Bush on this. Each stood behind upstarts while they took their oaths and promised to undo their predecessor’s legacy. Before walking away, each ex then offered a smile, his hand and his help. And meant it.

There’s a thread running here from Republican to Democrat to Republican again. America is bigger than the setbacks or progress beholders see in these transfers of power.

Why can’t we follow the example of these commanders-in-chief, even with our huge gulfs in political views?

Why begrudge my friends who support Trump their joy? We all calculated our best options for the country among flawed candidates and voted as we did.

The serenity prayer guides me here. We should have read it aloud at Yuba Lit’s readings last Friday night. But singing “America the Beautiful,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” and “This Land is Your Land” had the same effect and gave me hope for us, all of us.

Here was a thread of unity with the conservative gatherings I’ve attended. Yes, the local literati runs liberal, as elsewhere. But everywhere I go, we pledge to the same flag.

There are less helpful similarities at events laden with ideology, too. A tendency to compare our shining moments with the other folks’ worst days, for instance. Apples to rotten eggs. Each side has plenty of ammunition.

It might be in part a dopamine and oxytocin thing, with the rush of approval and bonding when the tribe gets rolling. Here’s the stuff of addiction, the devil nudging us beyond disagreement to demonizing the other. What saved us on the savanna clouds our perspective now.

This isn’t anything new. It’s a conceit of the present to call ours the most divided or worst of times. And kind of silly, considering Vietnam and the Civil War.

We do seem to be marching more, though. Marching for men, for women, for life, for jobs, for civil rights, for the environment, against war, against oppression, against taxes. Occupy and Tea Party and Million this and Million that.

Even President Trump tweeted, eventually, that the women’s marches Saturday represented a hallmark American value in peaceful dissent.

In San Francisco, a well-attended pro-life march preceded the local women’s march. An organizer of the anti-abortion protest said a lot of women wanted to be in both. Another thread?

These are the ones I tug while considering the near future and the fact of more white women than not voting for Trump. Cries about “standing all together” and “solidarity” ring differently with this knowledge. None of the current “movements” mean to include everyone, not really. “Truth” has become slippery, just another opinion formed from alt facts.

I’m trying to think about the long term, the trajectory of classical liberalism — which takes in today’s conservatives as well as progressives. The arc is clear since the Enlightenment, viewed from a certain distance. Up close, in the moment? Yeah, pretty muddy.

Trump, like Obama and W. before him, starts with his party in control of Congress. Can he and the Republicans avoid overplaying their hand this time?

History — recent and deeper — suggests this presidency will trigger another resurgence of the opposing party. Trump’s election victory ultimately could prove to be best … for the Democrats. Here’s another old lesson in danger of being retaught.

After all, mourners who failed to vote in November aren’t likely to make that mistake again. Despair is giving way to resolve.

Publisher Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 477-4299.