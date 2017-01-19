Don Rogers: Eyeing Everest | TheUnion.com

I’m preparing for my first writers conference in a likely way, by writing about it.

If you’re thinking about dipping a toe in these waters like I am, the cost for the Sierra Writers Conference on Saturday is inviting at $85.

The equivalent nearest to where I used to live runs at $1,375 with a $30 application fee, assuming your work passes muster. I know Aspen’s Summer Words is great. But alas, more wealth and confidence than I have are required.

Besides, I told my wife fiction writing was a cheap hobby, like trail running and the price of shoes vs., say, golf.

But I’ll learn. That’s why I’m going. This is what I get for convincing myself I could never write fiction, never mind a novel. Then tackling it anyway.

No, this one at Sierra College in Grass Valley will do just fine. Maybe better than fine. I see this from following the handy online conference guide’s suggestion to research the instructors while choosing sessions.

Oh boy, this is gonna be humbling. These folks are good. Their work is awesome, way up there above mine. Suddenly I’m Googling for quotes about not comparing yourself to others and gulping as deep of breaths as I can.

This writing thing has proved quite a journey, from getting no further than what my teachers politely couched as “rough drafts” through high school, convinced I was incapable, to doing it for a living after firefighting ended with a blown-out knee.

Motivation can work strangely. Wildfire scared me, so I fought it. I was a boy terrified of deep water and swimming, so I took up surfing. And girls, dear god, so I chased them.

Then there’s the novel, the Everest of the arts and all writing, truly. I mean, I read them but couldn’t imagine writing one. The very thought intimidated me. It does now. Never mind three decades of writing and editing and such as a career. That only made me more reverent.

Still. I’m with Kurt Vonnegut on this: “Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow …”

This is why I write. For my soul. It hasn’t hurt I’ve scratched out a living working with words. More years scratched than others, if you know my business.

Of course my notion of art would mean more writing. Truth is, I always wrote, even while I was taught I couldn’t. Badly perhaps, but I couldn’t ever not write. If that makes any sense at all.

And finally, Everest. There it is. The guide asks what I want from the conference. I dunno. Maybe some ropes to help with the climb? Clues from someone who has scaled this one? Mostly just the experience, I think. I learned from surfing you jump in for that first jolt and ice cream headache, then paddle as your wetsuit warms up, then stand …

Let’s see, the guide suggests drawing up an elevator speech. OK, here goes: My story is about a middle-aged father of teens crashing into an elk in Colorado and a young Pashtun woman from deep in the Hindu Kush caught in a drone attack who wake up together in a hotel suite. Only this one has no doors or way out. They wind up on a world 6,000 years more advanced than ours. Naturally, they fall deeply for each other in all ways except their relationship is never, um, consummated. They return in a few years to Earth, where three decades have passed while they were gone. Her family is long dead. His wife is 30 years older than him, and he’s younger than his children. As far as they know, their father died in a car accident 30 years ago.

Ah, one of the sessions has some pre-reading about themes. Mine touch on the gaps between cultures, ages, times, faiths and unfaith, captivity and freedom, love and sex, biological and artificially intelligent life, our reality and realms beyond.

Oh, also journalism and fiction. I wrote some scenes true to actual events in my life tucked in with what I made up entirely. I’ve learned this is so with much of our greatest literature. Write what you know, indeed.

And yes, I bit off way more than I could chew. Still, something less daunting would also be a lot less fun.

I’m mindful of Hemingway’s observation all first drafts are sh … Same with my second and now nearly finished third.

But that’s hardly the point.

Publisher Don Rogers can be reached at drogers@theunion.com or 477-4299.