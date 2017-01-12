Don Rogers: A dose of cold reality | TheUnion.com

Ahhh, finally made it home.

First stop: Breakfast at South Pine Café in Nevada City. Shower’s next. And the office awaits, more or less patiently. The list of to-do’s runs long and isn’t going anywhere.

Nuthin’ like flying to the wrong side of the Sierra at the wrong time. And your son doesn’t just live in Truckee, but the highest part of Truckee, on a road named Pinnacle Loop.

And your car lies somewhere at the bottom of a snow drift rising well over your head, where you parked it before the big storms.

“Here,” he said and handed me a snow shovel. Our joy at breaking through his road home to his wife and small child, my grandchild, was short-lived.

Let’s just say we had a great workout for the rest of the day, along with no power and no cell service, never mind wireless. We’re talking candles and a woodstove. Old school. And shovels. Can’t forget the shovels.

The snowplow service at his place atop Tahoe-Donner arrived about the same time we did. What luck! He could pull in. His wife’s SUV was parked just a couple of more feet further in the snow bank that once had been a driveway. My buggy lay a bit deeper.

In a way, it was perfect.

My son and I were just back from a two-day course in Denver with other colleagues from our company about leadership, taught by the BW Leadership Institute. Yes, they’re good. Excellent even.

Here are three books that can give you a pretty good idea of what they are about: “Start With Why: How great leaders inspire others to take action” and “Leaders Eat Last: Why some teams pull together and others don’t,” by Simon Sinek; and “Everybody Matters: The extraordinary power of caring for your people like family,” by Bob Chapman and Raj Sisodia.

I do believe those are worth your time if you are responsible for other souls at work. The books and the course emphasize higher purpose and people’s well-being as crucial to success in our work and our full lives, which after all have a little something to do with our job performance, too.

We focused on beginning to understand our personal purpose in life so that we may lead more productive lives and perhaps better understand how we fit with the higher purpose of our company. We also learned how to coach more effectively, along with the value of recognizing people in ways they understand your respect for them and what they do.

I gloss over this lightly, but learning this stuff and then carrying it out in an, ahem, purposeful way that meshes with the more tangible results of our work is hard stuff. At least for me.

I read the books ahead of time and no doubt tried the patience of everyone by asking a million questions in sunny Denver. Human potential interests me. I don’t really know why. It just does.

I got on the plane to Reno mentally weary, but filled with new clues about myself and ideas to put into play back at the office. A lot to think and not think about. To digest.

Let’s just say that in the driveway on Pinnacle Loop, there was no coaching the snow over berms already as tall as us. No open-ended questions, no follow-ups for clarity, no thoughtful pondering about our place in the world.

“Here,” the kid had said while handing me a snow shovel.

Here’s your heavy white pile of reality. Get busy.

