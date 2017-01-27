Darrell Berkheimer: Women can provide for a better future | TheUnion.com

If a heart can smile, then mine was smiling on Jan. 21. Because for four years I have been talking and writing about the need for the women in this nation to flex their political muscle.

My first written commentary on the issue appeared almost exactly three years ago on Jan. 20, 2014 in the Butte, Montana daily newspaper – The Montana Standard. It was titled The Power Women Are Failing to Use!

A rewrite of that same editorial column appeared in The Union on March 22 last year.

And I will continue to call on women to use the numbers advantage that they have in our nation — to bring about the reforms that our men-dominated legislative agencies are failing to enact.

I foresee that a doubling of women in Congress would sway votes in favor of true tax reforms, for environmental, economic and educational reforms, and especially civil rights and social justice reform.

So I will continue to ask our women the important questions.

Are you happy with the laws men have been passing that affect you, your children, grandchildren and others not yet born?

Are you willing to allow men to continue to decide:

How and where we should support planned parenthood clinics?

What the minimum wage should be?

That it’s OK for women to be paid less than 80 percent of what men are paid for the same work?

Are you willing to let men decide when impoverished families and children need better nutrition and food stamps?

Are you happy with how our men-dominated Congress bows to men-dominated lobbies by voting for subsidies, tax credits and a wide array of tax loopholes for the men-dominated corporate elite?

Are you happy with how men politicians have restricted competition and allowed exorbitant drug prices?

When government can snoop into emails and phone conversations?

With men deciding when our young men and women should be sent to fight, and perhaps die or be maimed?

And I’m sure you are not happy with the unlimited billions of dollars being spent to sway our election results without transparency and accountability.

I’m sure that these are among the many reasons so many of you bused, drove and flew to our nation’s capital and other major cities to march in the streets in record crowds.

I understand your disgust and disappointment. I began noticing the gender inequality more than two decades ago when I saw how companies, such as newspapers, began filling lower management positions with women — but at lower pay after men left those jobs.

And I can cite a litany of criticisms that I have because our men politicians give priority to corporate interests over the needs of our citizens.

By now, I suspect many women are realizing how you have a numbers advantage — how women have been out-voting men in our national elections. It was 53 percent to 47 in 2012. In addition, we have 5 million more women than men according to the last census, completed in 2011.

And for those of you who missed my earlier plea for you to become more involved — I will repeat my selfish reasons. First, I want to leave a legacy of myself doing what I can to improve my country. But even more importantly, I want a better world for my two granddaughters and their as-yet unborn children.

I believe that when we have many more women in elective offices, they will show more common sense and understand the need to vote for the human infrastructure that our nation needs. I believe they will display less partisanship and more fiscal responsibility.

Women tend to be much more nurturing than men; and they tend to emphasize the needs of families rather than just themselves.

I foresee that a doubling of women in Congress would sway votes in favor of true tax reforms, for environmental, economic and educational reforms, and especially civil rights and social justice reform.

The women marching on Jan. 21, and their men supporters, have emphasized they realize that when social justice is threatened for one group, it means social justice is threatened for all.

And I believe women in Congress will be less hawkish and less inclined to send our young men and women into war areas, and will oppose wasting billions on excess military spending.

I think most men also will realize that they will benefit from more women in office — because I believe the reforms that women want are what most men want, too.

So please, ladies, do so much more than march. Run for elective offices, or provide cash support and volunteer services to those women who are running for office.

And for any would-be candidates who have trouble getting on the ballot as a Republican or Democrat, consider filing through the Modern Whig Party. That party not only offers a more centrist platform, but it is actively seeking candidates for the wide spectrum of local, state and national offices.

So go for it. I think you can provide our best promise for the future.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a biweekly column published Saturdays by The Union. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.