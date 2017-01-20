Darrell Berkheimer: Time for a political reality check | TheUnion.com

I am not happy about Donald Trump winning the presidency. And I’m not sure if I would be happy, either, had Hillary Clinton won.

Unfortunately, I believe both have a penchant for pandering to the wealthy elite.

Also unfortunately, national candidates aren’t left with much choice but to pander to the wealthy — as a result of the Citizens United ruling, unlimited lobbying and our current campaign procedures.

I can understand, and somewhat identify with, the many disappointed, disgusted and angry voters who cast their ballots for Trump and Bernie Sanders, or even Jill Stein and Gary Johnson — rather than return Democrats to power.

Voters turned on the Democratic Party for their failure to stir Congress into giving top priority to the wants of our average citizens. ... And they will do the same again if Republicans fail again.

By now, it should be evident to everyone that the messages of Trump and Sanders are what registered and resonated most with our disappointed and angry electorate. They voted their disgust with a Congress that has failed to give priority to their needs over the wishes of the corporate elite.

They want change and reforms — reforms in health care and pharmaceutical costs, reforms in educational and higher-training programs, and most especially economic security through jobs near where they live. And they realize their needs can only come through reforms in our current political system — in our federal government.

They also want reforms in our bloated Civil Service system that provides for some seat-warmers to get paid year after year, because terminating one requires ultra-voluminous documentation of a multitude of infractions.

The system is too inefficient. Managers need improved termination procedures. Also, front-line workers who greet the public need to be allowed more discretion in helping to solve citizens problems. It’s that lack of discretion that spawns the complaints of “bureaucratic red tape.”

These are issues that prompted many citizens, in their anger, to vote for change, thinking that any change had to be better than current situations. Donald Trump is their wrecking ball to a system that they feel has been ignoring them.

I’m concerned, however, that many may have voted against their best interests — considering the billionaires, generals and others Trump has selected to be his administration leaders. I’m hoping I will be surprised for the better.

Meanwhile I see the need for a political reality check, with an eye toward some positive possibilities of this regime change in Washington. It’s time for Democrats to end their “woe is us” mentality, and for Republicans to abandon their emotion-based ideology. Perhaps it’s also time for the vast majority of our electorate to seriously consider supporting a new third party, because more than 40 percent choose to call themselves Independent rather than Democrat or Republican.

Dear Democrats: The wisest of the Republicans will not allow the Trump Administration to go overboard in slashing benefits that too many of our voters want to keep, such as Medicare, Social Security, and the best provisions in the Affordable Care Act. Nor will the vast majority of voters stand for measures that will substantially raise their taxes while Republicans cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy.

Dear Republicans: What those angry citizens who voted for Trump really want is the overthrow of an elite establishment that takes care of themselves first while overlooking the needs of our average citizens. And you can look forward to the anger of those voters turning against you, if you do too much tampering with “safety net” provisions.

What our disgusted voters — on both sides — really want is economic security and new paths for them to improve their economic status.

They want tax reforms that actually result in true reform rather than continued loopholes and giveaways to the wealthy and elite, plus actions that lead to imprisonment of law-breaking executives in our run-a-muck financial industry.

If Republicans are smart enough to see those stark facts, they will act appropriately. And they will initiate a massive infrastructure construction program — one that could provide hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Yes, initially it will increase our national debt. But infrastructure investment provides for a taxes turnaround as our economy gets a major jump-start from such a program.

Construction workers will be hired, and they will be spending money — some of it in hinterland work locations. Contractors will be buying materials. Suppliers will be hiring and their employees will be spending more money.

All of that will increase collections of payroll taxes and sales taxes.

Voters turned on the Democratic Party for their failure to stir Congress into giving top priority to the wants of our average citizens. They did the same in the past when Republicans failed to do that. And they will do the same again if Republicans fail again. The mid-term elections are only two years away.

It’s time for our politicians to actually walk the walk and not just talk the talk.

Or perhaps their failure to do so will give rise to a viable third party. I sincerely hope so. Our two major parties need to face a strong challenger.

Out of the third party choices we have now, the recently formed Modern Whig Party looks somewhat appealing to me after reading its more centrist platform. I suggest all voters check the Modern Whigs website and platform.

In either case, it’s time for Independents to face their reality check. They need to stop sitting on the sidelines, waiting for Democrats or Republicans to fulfill promises that are broken almost immediately after every election.

