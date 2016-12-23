Darrell Berkheimer: The spirit that ends holiday doldrums | TheUnion.com

Many journalists are poorly paid — just like many other workers in today’s economy.

Usually, the only journalists who live quite well are those who managed to produce several best-selling novels (the income from one just doesn’t last), and those writers and editors who worked into the best jobs in the big metro areas.

I have no doubt that some small-town media workers, with a family that includes a couple young children, have incomes nearly low enough to qualify them for food stamps.

As a result of that low pay, many journalists are well aware of the depression that can set in at Christmas time. It’s the depression that hits when we think about how little we have to treat our families to the Christmas we would like to provide.

That’s when the credit cards are used — when balances may already be too high — with hopes of catching up by March or April.

I know that situation quite well. I experienced it for years when my children were young. But I must admit I brought some of that on myself — because I preferred to live and raise my family in smaller cities. They were communities that provided the lifestyle and 10-minute commuting time that I liked; but I knew the pay would be much less.

I remember one year in particular, when I got an editor’s job with a different newspaper. I had additional expenses from moving my family to another city — because the new employer contributed only half the costs.

I was suffering from the doldrums, feeling a bit depressed both at work and at home. I just wasn’t in the right frame of mind to write an upbeat, feel-good holiday column like I preferred. And looking ahead, I noted that one of my weekly columns would be published on the day before Christmas.

In my search for an appropriate Christmas topic, I considered and rejected one idea after another. I even considered reminiscing about the holiday meals my paternal grandmother provided before her death. Never have I seen a family buffet that could match the meals she would serve.

She would set out three or four types of meat dishes, a half-dozen vegetables, plus sweet potatoes, mashed, and au gratin or parsley potatoes.

For desserts, she offered about six. They included at least two types of pies, maybe three, a cake, one or two types of puddings, and whatever else she felt like making.

But our need to consume some of her jovial spirit was an even greater attraction than her goodies.

Those are old, and very good memories. But again, I rejected that topic as insufficient for a Christmas-time column. I was seeking a subject that would provide a good warm feeling inside — a feeling that I felt we all should have at Christmas time.

And then Marge called.

Marge was executive director at the Family Crisis Center. She called to remind me about a column I’d written in November.

The column reported on my visit to the Crisis Center, where I learned it also had a less-than-sufficient cash flow. So I was informed the center needed a few items to assist in its work of helping others, including a couch and an overstuffed chair for its main building.

In addition, the center operated a “hidden” shelter that needed sturdy outdoor playground equipment, new kitchen floor covering, a storage shed and renovations to its showers. But more importantly, I was advised the center’s operations were hampered by the lack of a computer, and that its workers were hoping someone might have an obsolete system to contribute.

My column concluded that the holiday season is an appropriate time to help the center in its efforts to help others.

Two weeks later, wondering if my publicity produced any results, I called and was told that only a couple overstuffed chairs had been donated.

Somewhat disappointed, I pushed the issue out of my mind.

But then – a few days before Christmas — Marge called.

It was excellent timing. She lifted my spirits as she gleefully reported that two computer units were being donated — along with a couch and several other items.

The joy in her voice and her happy spirit were just what I needed.

It ended my doldrums as Marge and I agreed we already experienced a Merry Christmas. Rewards like that helped to compensate for the low pay.

I tell that story — not just because of memories of the warm spirit it created in me back then — but because it applies to the year-long spirit of giving that I see here in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

I see it in the many nonprofit organizations here; in the large numbers of volunteers who assist those agencies, and then how that spirit of giving is increased during the year-end holidays.

And, as a result of my experiences, I must emphasize how much the staff members of local newspapers and radio stations savor any appreciation they receive. They experience a warm feeling inside, too, whenever they receive a thank you, with a report on the good results their publicity helped to provide.

It’s the reward they receive for knowing they helped make a difference.

Happy holidays to all!

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a biweekly column published Saturdays by The Union. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.