Darrell Berkheimer: The pain of my New Year resolutions | TheUnion.com

I normally forego New Year’s resolutions. But year-ending events gave me no choice this time. And I suspect I will need to stick to a couple — or else — because the “or else” is not too pleasant.

After years of mostly indulging myself with poor diet and insufficient exercise, some bad habits must change. And I have a person at home who can do excellent impressions of a drill sergeant.

It all began with some mild discomfort in the abdomen about three days before Christmas. Only that mild discomfort slowly advanced into pain that became severe on Christmas day.

Finally, that evening, I asked my better half to take me to the emergency room at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

A few hours later — after blood tests and a CAT scan — I learned I had diverticulitis with a micro-perforation. And surgery was a possibility unless I responded well to the antibiotics and diet treatment.

Diverticulitis — for those of you a lot younger who haven’t been bothered with the affliction yet — is an inflammation and/or infection of pouches that form in our large intestine. The formation of the pouches is termed diverticulosis, which doesn’t occur for most folks until after age 50. And by age 80, almost everyone has it.

So after a shot of morphine and the first of multiple antibiotics, I was admitted to the hospital and put on a clear liquids diet for the next day and a half.

On the second full day, I graduated from clear liquids to a pureed diet, when I was served with pureed broccoli and pureed chicken.

Can you picture a pile of pureed broccoli? It’s about as appealing as … Well, maybe you can think of a good simile to fill in the blank.

Thank goodness for mashed potatoes and gravy!

Subsequent meals the next two days included pureed string beans and pureed peas. Only the molds they were dropped from indicated the difference. I barely tasted each.

And for breakfast I received pureed scrambled eggs and pureed bread.

I told the nurse I had trouble getting my head around the need to puree a scrambled egg.

Meanwhile, the nurses observed they were having difficulty hearing my heartbeat above the gurgling shouts from my stomach.

Of course, I received pain treatment as needed, and continual doses of antibiotics both by IV and pills. I had to continue with two types of antibiotic pills for 10 days after release from the hospital on Thursday before New Year’s Eve.

I left with instructions to adhere to a low-fiber diet throughout the 10 days, and then slowly switch to a high-fiber diet.

I also have been advised I must renounce my cookie monster creed of never partaking of fresh fruit or raw veggies when cookies were available. I was warned that cookies, along with other fatty foods, must be relegated to the occasional list.

Before being released, after the second CAT scan revealed some necessary healing, I asked the doctor if the scan eliminated the need for a colonoscopy. I admitted I never had one.

He said no, the scan does not show polyps, which can become cancerous. And he sternly advised that I have a colonoscopy.

I also must report that anyone who needs to be hospitalized could not expect any better treatment than what I received at Sierra Nevada Memorial.

Everyone — and I do mean everyone — who assisted with my care during those four days, was quite pleasant, yet businesslike. Not one who entered my room, for whatever the task, failed to ask before leaving if there was anything I needed.

Of course I enjoyed the pretty nurses more than the few men who popped in. And we shared some occasional laughter.

Sometime during that first day, I decided I wanted to remember their first names so that I could call them by name whenever they made return visits to my room. The list grew quickly as a result of shift changes and days off.

Finally, I decided to make a written list and include those names I could remember from when I first entered the ER. Unfortunately, I don’t remember some, and I failed to get a few others.

A special thank you must go to Amberly, Andrew and Ashley.

Others on that long list are Ben, Myra, Crista, Lauren, Stephen, Nathan, Sarah, Kim, Mary, Kaylie, Manda, Alex, Margaret, Chad, Karen, Heather, Robert, Wendy, Toni, Rene and Helene.

I thank all of you! But please forgive me if I have no desire for another visit.

Upon my return home, however, a certain special person just could not pass up the opportunity to say: “Well, I guess this was your come-uppance for all your bragging that the only medications you take is a glass of orange juice in the mornings.”

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a biweekly column published Saturdays by The Union. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.