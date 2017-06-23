Darrell Berkheimer: The best ‘klutz’ insurance is prevention | TheUnion.com

I recently spent a week sleeping in a recliner — not by desire, but by necessity — for relief from pain.

It was the third time I had to do that in the past 12 years — because I suffered either cracked or badly bruised ribs when I tripped or fell.

That third strike prompted me to think about the Nevada County Falls Prevention Seminar that I missed last year. So I've resolved to attend the next one, expected to be scheduled in late September.

The first of my three falls occurred at a Montana motel, where I slipped and fell at a hot tub when I was paying too much attention to the antics of some youngsters nearby. Concerned motel management sent me to the nearby hospital for x-rays. That's when I learned little can be done for cracked or bruised ribs except rest, limited slow movement and pain pills. A cough, sneeze or even a deep breath can be painful.

If by chance you have seen the movie Zootopia, you can understand why I told a friend after my last fall that I was attempting to imitate the movements of the movie's sloth character named "Flash."

My first painful incident taught me there was little to be gained by going to the hospital. So I skipped another ER visit after I tripped and fell a couple years later in my Montana home, when building my model railroad. Again, I knew I had either cracked or bruised one or more ribs.

The real danger occurs when a rib totally breaks and punctures a lung or internal organ. That's a life-threatening event requiring a speedy trip to the hospital.

From the first incident, I also learned it's too painful to sleep in a horizontal position in a bed. I found that I got the best rest for healing, with less pain, by sleeping in a recliner for about a week.

Fortunately, the resilience that I've experienced through much of my life continued after this last fall — as my healing progressed fairly quickly. But now, at age 75, how long can I expect that resilience to continue?

During the past few years, I have become aware that both my spacial judgment and dexterity have lost a bit of the accuracy that I have relied upon for so many years. One result is my tendency to not lift my feet as high as I should when walking.

On occasion, I have found myself "shuffling along like an old man." Then I mutter an order to myself to "Stop it."

Now, to compensate, I must give more thought to what I am doing as I move about, rather than mindlessly relying on past abilities.

Thoughts about my vulnerability growing with my age took me back to an incident many years ago. Our Jaycees chapter was having a social meeting in a member's back yard when one member toppled to the ground off a lounge chair. Maybe the chair was not fully open — or was it a lapse in his coordination?

We're not sure, but our host remarked: "Please be careful. I don't carry klutz insurance."

And since there is no such thing as klutz insurance, we seniors — and others with klutz tendencies — must take preventive actions to eliminate or reduce the dangers we face.

For some, the answers might be yoga, tai chi, pilates or some other exercise routine to improve balance, muscle control and stamina.

But the local Falls Prevention Coalition has warned that various other measures also should be taken to prevent falls.

The coalition's press release in The Union last year reported, "We hear stories all the time about how life changing a fall can be." The coalition added that the risks increase as our strength and sense of balance decrease.

The bathroom is cited as "the most dangerous place in our home, but if we do something as simple as install grab bars, we can reduce the danger."

Other safety measures advocated by the coalition include:

De-clutter your house by clearing walkways;

Use night lights;

Secure carpets, rugs and mats;

Remove the need to use stools by making items easier to reach;

Add handrails at steps, entryways and hallways, and

Have vision checks every year.

Friends have told me they quite enjoyed last year's annual Falls Prevention Seminar — especially because it was free and included morning coffee and pastries, plus lunch and chocolates.

So I'm ready to register as soon as I learn the date, time and location for this year's seminar.

But for some of us, perhaps it should be called a "Klutz Improvement Seminar."

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.