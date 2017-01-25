Virginia Moran: Is the Nevada County Board of Supervisors listening? | TheUnion.com

I am “participating” in the “local public process” again. How many of these letters have I written by now? Hundreds upon hundreds, and how many times has it made a difference? Just a few.

I am once again reviewing a Draft Environmental Impact Report prepared under CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) and preparing my comments. This time it’s to prevent the county from approving a Dollar General store in a terrible location in Alta Sierra and, of course, the county is once again going against its own ordinances. The approval would allow the destruction of a piece of Nevada County’s history — a landmark oak woodland. Nevada County, why have the ordinance, or any ordinance at all, if all you do is ignore them?

For those of you who live in Rough and Ready and Penn Valley, there are two stores proposed in your neighborhoods as well. The DEIR combines all three projects and is available online via the Planning Department page of the MyNevadaCounty.com government website.

I am part of a group of citizens diligently striving away to stop this terrible idea though unlike some of my fellow citizens, God bless them, I am not naive about how it will go.

The consultant will use the comments to edit the document (versus considering it a “public process”) then present it to the Planning Commission, then it will move on to the glorified real estate brokers we call “our” Board of Supervisors who will approve it. Just like the decision by the Placer County supervisors to expand Squaw Resort (Vail Corporation), thousands of citizens opposed this and it was a no-brainer to oppose it since the resort is such a monstrosity already — not to mention traffic is already a nightmare along Highway 89. Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors will once again likely slap the faces of their own citizens and approve the Dollar General in Alta Sierra (Do they ever laugh on their way out of the chamber doors?).

Of course, I would love to be proven wrong.

Let’s face it, the primary job of the Board of Supervisors is to broker real estate deals between the locals and developers, the data showing, overwhelmingly, they side with the developers against the very citizens they are supposed to represent. There is no oversight for a board of supervisors — you can’t report them to any entity in the state. There is no ethics panel. All you can do is sue the county. If they are corrupt, unless the local media is on top of it — and let’s face it, many are not — they could cut deals in the back rooms with these corporations, developers, and we would never know. In other words, there is nothing to hold a Board of Supervisors accountable for their actions but, well, us, the voters.

Any board that holds their own citizens in contempt — votes against them — the rule should be vote them out as soon as you can. This is all we have.

The Board of Supervisors type of government needs to be abolished in California. In addition to it not being fully responsive to its citizens, it puts too much power into too few unaccountable hands. It should be replaced by what are called Community Councils, the structure of which empowers local communities and is truly democratic.

In the meantime, I am pounding away at my comments for this project with the sinking feeling I am wasting my time, after all, our supervisor has already spoken of our opposition with contempt. I guess he doesn’t realize he represents us. How “silly” of us to want to have a say in the future of our own neighborhood. How dare we! I don’t think he can run again but believe me, I will not be voting for him again if he does (he’s just not that into us).

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the County is holding a so-called public hearing on the Draft EIR that includes all three proposed Dollar General locations. Comments on the Draft EIR are due no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

All participation is welcome but don’t enter the process thinking it’s fair or democratic because it’s not; but it is all we got.

Virginia Moran lives in Grass Valley.