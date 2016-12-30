Tyler Matthew Blake: The man in the photo | TheUnion.com

Sometimes learning about family history can start with a seemingly random picture on the wall.

For me, it was a picture hanging in the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center I saw soon after starting as a police officer with the Grass Valley Police Department.

The photograph showed a young man wearing a mix of civilian and World War I uniform equipment with a 1920s era Indian motorcycle. He was standing in front of the Lola Montez house on Mill Street. No one knew much about the photograph or why after so many years it was still hanging on the wall. I was soon to find out its significance and my relation to the person in the photo.

That person was my great-grandfather, Joseph Blake Sr., CHP Captain #1.

Being a traffic officer apparently did not make you popular with the locals. Joe survived three assassination attempts in his career.

Joe began his career with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in 1923 as a county traffic officer. This was a time when the speed limit was 35 mph on roads adequate for horse and carriage, not automobiles. Before CHP, counties hired traffic officers who were paid by the state but worked for the county. It wasn’t until 1929 that the state integrated the traffic officers into the CHP. Joe became a CHP officer and the first in Nevada County. After hiring more officers to the local office he became a captain.

Only one year into his traffic officer career, he fell victim to an injury that today would retire any law enforcement officer. Joe was hunting and climbed over a fence with his shotgun. Somehow the gun fired and struck his right forearm. The arm had to be amputated below the elbow. He lost his dominate right hand and part of his forearm. He was unable to shoot, write, and ride. Instead of retiring he learned to do everything with his left. A prosthetic was fitted, and a system was developed for him to ride his motorcycle again. He continued with one arm for the remainder of his career.

Joe had two sons, Gene (my grandfather) and Joe Blake Junior. Gene briefly worked for Grass Valley Police Department, and owned Lincoln’s Ambulance service. Junior served in the Coast Guard during World War II and went to work for NCSO as a Deputy after the war. While Junior was with NCSO in the late 1940s he was involved in a shoot out with bank robbers from Wheatland. His father Joe as the local CHP Captain was by his side during this event. Junior soon after followed his father into the CHP and retired in 1971.

Joe’s career had numerous highlights. He established the first stationary radio dispatching for the CHP in California. The call sign KAPI was transmitted from a former building in the 500 block of East Main Street. He made national headlines while arresting a female gang leader and murder suspect. She would be the first woman to be killed in the San Quintin gas chamber in 100 years. He made headlines again arresting a suspect from Michigan entering California with a dead body in the trunk of his vehicle. Joe advocated pants stripes on the CHP uniform. Apparently the stripes were not popular with his fellow officers. They sewed stripes to his pants and nailed his boots to the floor before training. He showed up with a damaged uniform but somehow stripes ended up on the CHP uniform we see today. Joe worked in local law enforcement for over 30 years. He retired in 1955 and died in 1957.

The picture I saw as a new officer also greeted me when I entered the CHP Museum at their academy. This time it was standing 8 feet high and emblazoned in gold writing with ‘CHP History.’ My discovery could not have been without the help of Mike Blake and Maryalyce Blake-Hansen. I grew up without knowing any family history. Mike and his mother helped introduce me to Maryalyce. She is my great-aunt through her first marriage to Joe Blake Junior. She helped me discover my lost history and has become part of my family.

I am forever grateful for her willingness to reach out to me, generosity, and kindness.

Tyler Matthew Blake lives in Grass Valley.