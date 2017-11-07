Tom Laurent: Who does Doug LaMalfa answer to?

At Congressman LaMalfa's Sept. 18 Yreka town hall, he responded to questions regarding his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and protecting Medicare and Social Security from cuts by saying that he "answers to a higher power" rather than his constituents.

He even had one arm raised and pointing upward while saying this.

What higher power does LaMalfa answer to? Does he answer to his conservative Christian faith, to his conservative political beliefs or to something else?

He voted in 2013 to reduce the food stamp program, which lowered funding to approximately 91,000 people in his district, mostly women and children (2015 American Community Survey). He voted this year to replace the Affordable Care Act with the Republican Party's American Health Care Act, in which approximately 101,807 people in his district would lose their health care coverage (http://www.acasignups.net).

At this town hall meeting, LaMalfa reiterated his conservative mantra by saying that it's not fair to ask others to pay for someone else's health insurance and that government is not responsible for providing health care. Does his version of Christianity or his conservative ideology tell him to take food and medical care away from people in his district? Does his Christianity or his conservative ideology tell him it's not fair for people to share with others based on their financial ability to pay taxes?

Obviously his higher power is his personal conservative ideology, not the needs of his constituents nor true Christianity.

He assumes that because he won office, his constituents have the same values and beliefs as he does. It seems that he assumes he only has to meet the needs of the 185,488 people who voted him into office and not his 703,162 district constituents.

LaMalfa is truly only speaking for the 33 percent of the voting age people in his district who voted for him (ballotpedia.org, http://www.census.gov).

We, the other 67 percent voting age people in this district should be concerned about who LaMalfa answers to.

Tom Laurent lives in Yreka.