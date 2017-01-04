Terry McLaughlin: Maybe Clinton’s defeat was due to Democratic Party policy | TheUnion.com

Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff and supporters appear to be having a difficult time accepting that the candidate and her policies may have ultimately been responsible for her loss in the recent presidential election.

While trying to lay the blame on sexism, angry white men, FBI Director Comey, racism, the media, and the Russians, to name just a few of their targets, they might consider directing some legitimate blame toward the failed Obama health-care policies.

By July of 2016 major health insurers like United Health Group Inc. and Humana Inc. had already announced that they would be scaling back their participation in the Obamacare exchanges for 2017, and in August, Aetna announced its decision to do the same. An Oct. 14 report from Bloomberg estimated that this year at least 1.4 million people in 32 states will lose the Obamacare plan they had in 2016, because so many major insurers are pulling out or severely scaling back their participation.

In the fall the Obama administration confirmed that consumers could expect double digit premium hikes, and just three weeks prior to the election, Brad Tuttle of Time Magazine published information on the eight states where consumers would suffer the most in 2017 from substantial premium rate hikes. Those states were Alabama at 36 percent, Georgia (32 percent), Illinois (44 percent), Minnesota (50 to 67 percent), Nebraska (35 percent), Pennsylvania (33 percent), Tennessee (44 to 62 percent), and Oklahoma with a whopping 76 percent average increase.

In addition, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, almost one third of counties will have only one insurer participating in the exchanges in 2017. Their analysis also showed that, in an additional 31 percent of counties, there would likely be just two insurance options — meaning roughly 60 percent of the counties in the United States will have only one or two Obamacare insurance options to choose from this year.

The election of Donald Trump as president, along with the GOP maintaining majorities in both the House and the Senate, means that there is a realistic legislative avenue to repealing and replacing the failing Affordable Care Act. When House Speaker Paul Ryan was challenged about whether it would be wise to ram-rod through a repeal bill without bipartisan consensus (the manner in which Obamacare was originally passed by the Democrats in Congress), Ryan noted that the circumstances supporting repeal were very different.

The damaging effects of the law are now undeniable — much higher rates, ballooning out of pocket costs, more federal debt accrual, major insurers pulling out of the exchanges, etc. — and no one in Congress can claim that they did not anticipate GOP efforts to roll back the law, as Republicans have been campaigning on that explicit promise since 2010.

In January of 2016 Congressional Republicans passed legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act with a 240-181 vote. President Obama vetoed this legislation, but even his own Congressional Budget Office said that an “Obamacare repeal would reduce deficits by half a trillion dollars over 10 years.”

Speaker Ryan has suggested that key provisions of Obamacare could be set up to expire over a period of a few years, so that coverage won’t be abruptly ripped away from consumers, and an “orderly transition” can take place. Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate health committee, said “I imagine this will take several years to completely make that sort of transition — to make sure we do no harm, create a good health-care system that everyone has access to, and that we repeal the parts of Obamacare that need to be repealed.”

President Obama’s signature health-care plan has survived two major court challenges and a number of votes in the Republican-controlled Congress to dismantle it, but after being rammed down the throats of an unwilling public and saddling taxpayers with a $2 trillion tab, today it is simply collapsing under its own weight. The Affordable Care Act is not affordable and is not working effectively for many Americans, and it will only continue to get worse as the individual market spirals downward and more insurers abandon the system.

Trump and his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Rep. Tom Price (R-Georgia), have an opportunity to replace Obamacare with a workable system that makes coverage more affordable for more people, is consumer driven, and empowers individuals to be able to make decisions about their own health care.

In doing so, they may want to review the common sense recommendations made in the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 30 by James Capretta and Scott Gottlieb, who suggested Trump and Price should “keep four central reforms in mind. No. 1: Provide a path to catastrophic health insurance for Americans. No. 2: Accommodate people with pre-existing health conditions. No. 3: Allow broad access to health savings accounts. No. 4: Deregulate the market for medical services.”

This is a clear, basic outline, which largely aligns with what Republicans have been proposing.

Once they are presented with a realistic and well-considered alternative to Obamacare, Democrats in Congress who refuse to even allow a vote for purely political reasons, may find their actions difficult to defend with their constituents.

Just as the failure of Obamacare very likely played a part in Hillary Clinton’s defeat, the Democratic Senators who are up for re-election in 2018 in the nine states won by President-elect Trump should consider that type of obstructionism may not play well with their voters either.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.