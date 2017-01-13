Terry Lamphier: What is truth? | TheUnion.com

In this day and age when facts are regularly disputed or ignored, when news stories are suspect or faked, when our political leaders push ideology over justice, fairness and equitable representation of all Americans, when our U.S. Supreme Court — the supreme law of our land — sets aside justice for partisanship, when our religious leaders compromise their own morality … where are we to turn for guidance? Is it time to reframe our view?

Humanity’s earliest values were established by the mere need to survive, that is, the need for food and shelter. We were essentially no different than animals. Everything that followed — family clans, then tribes, then communities, towns, cities, states and nations — have been guided and constrained by collectively evolved laws and social constructs. Growing complexity in decision-making lead to a corresponding establishment and growth of morality and ethics — concepts that came into being as our species learned what worked to insure collective survival for the long haul versus meeting immediate short term needs and desires.

Religion was an early form of codifying morality, ethics and protecting established order but early on also became a means of justifying one tribe’s codes over another, creating inclusivity and exclusivity, and, unfortunately, changing little over human history in this regard.

An alternative attempt to define our living codes that also arose in early human history is the secular art/science of philosophy, defined by Webster as “the rational investigation of the truths and principles of being, knowledge, or conduct,” offering, in its essential and purest forms, truth-seeking that is less prone to tribalism’s tendency towards bias and self-serving leadership.

My point? Maybe it is time for more of philosophy’s reason and consideration of multiple perspectives, including more thought about “externalities,” the less obvious but still real indirect impacts of simplistic actions. Example: changing health-care costs into tax credits seems like a great idea but what about poor people who owe little or no taxes? While tax credits may be appealing to Republicans/Libertarians who don’t want “forced appropriation” to pay for another’s care, it begs the question of what to do about the “externals” of the poor dying in their homes or on the streets …

In most of human history, survival meant cooperation, with the attendant need to define, agree on and codify common values; hence, “civilization” (again Webster), “an advanced state of human society, in which a high level of culture, science, and government has been reached.” We seem now to be trending heavily towards nihilism, “total rejection of established laws and institutions” — think the Trump phenomena and the ominous Republican revolution threatening decades of bipartisan laws implemented to serve the nation’s collective good.

Nihilism suggests an underlying explanation for “our” populist rebellion: “the belief that all existence is senseless and that there is no possibility of an objective basis for truth.” Politicians lie, corporations exploit, advertising misleads, the legal system flounders and so on, hence, populists react with the only tools available: throw out our framework of science, political correctness, and other forms of social constraint and embrace nihilism’s “anarchy, terrorism, or other revolutionary activity.” One could argue we are now turning away from mature, tolerant adulthood to spoiled children, from cooperation to impulsiveness or worse.

There is a painful irony that many current Republicans and Tea Party activists tout our U.S. Constitution as our best governing framework, yet ignore that it was expressly designed by its writers to have checks and balances to protect our diversity. Our Founders’ failure to foresee the current “winner take all” scenario now threatens a state imposed conformity bordering on totalitarianism (“a centralized government that does not tolerate parties of differing opinion and that exercises dictatorial control over many aspects of life”).

How else to explain, for example, when the “check” of our Electoral College failed to “balance” wishes of the ideologically diverse — and Democrat — majority of voters. “No taxation without representation” becomes painful irony when the biggest tax cuts will go to the elite and not the minority who voted to “drain the swamp” (Who knew they’d leave the alligators?).

A book author recently being interviewed on public radio put forth a point of view that our current nemesis, the Islamic radicals, are united because they have been given an ideology that is uncomplicated; that is, they are given a fixed set of values with clear rules, no complicating tolerance for diversity and a well-defined enemy, hence the appeal.

Sound familiar?

Terry Lamphier is a former Nevada County supervisor who lives in Grass Valley.