Terry Lamphier: Forget the goats, save the goose | TheUnion.com

The Union editorial board's recent "Our View" pushing new county growth by "getting down where the goats can get it: this is a choice between growth and stagnation" ("Let's decide what we want", May 27) is highly uninformed, misleading and biased. How so?

For starters, using the word "stagnation" instead of "sustainable" is specious, if not downright inflammatory. We have low unemployment, housing is being built, new businesses are being created regularly and city and county governments are doing a good job of providing services.

So what is the basis for such bald-faced statements such as "if you want your community to grow, you need more housing" and "Build. More. Homes."? Yes, housing is expensive and entry level housing demand is high, but given our well-documented demographics and the propensity of developers to expect a profit, we can't build our way into home ownership for locals, only for commuters with good jobs and retirees with urban equity.

Growth that does not help locals only drives down our quality of life. Yes, developers are typically required to mitigate some impacts, such as increased traffic and the need for more police and fire protection but lets get real on how that works.

... Trumpeting “let’s make Grass Valley great again” by building houses and shopping centers will only kill the golden goose that we already have.

Take traffic. A developer is typically required to pony up for road improvements to mitigate traffic impacts. In our cities, this typically means more stoplights, wider roads and token pedestrian improvements. The past proposal for a big development on Ridge Road would have netted several new "impact mitigating" stoplights between the project and downtown Grass Valley, of which the developer would only have been required to pay for a portion. How do more traffic lights get you from point A to point B faster? How do you make a wider road out of Mill and Main streets?

Take police services. Taxes from new homes/homeowners pay proportionately for the increased need but think of it this way: If 1,000 homes require 20 police officers to deal with 1,000 crimes a year, 2,000 homes may require 40 police officers to deal with 2,000 crimes per year. Ah, the magic of numbers! The crime rate stays the same but the total number of crimes doubles.

So why can't we build affordable homes (whatever that is)? Twelve years ago, when several large local developments were being proposed, the City of Grass Valley commissioned an excellent series of studies in order to become informed of growth impacts. The impartial, thorough and extremely detailed result by Applied Development Economics, called collectively, the "Economic and Fiscal Conditions Study for the City of Grass Valley (2005)" included looking at existing Grass Valley resident demographics and market forces. Here's some of what they found: at average Grass Valley wages, it would take 2.2 wage earners in a household to afford the average home price. While wages and home prices have changed since then, the principle holds "the data indicates that for-sale housing is unaffordable for the majority of residents."

Are houses too costly or are wages too low? From the report: "An important goal of Grass Valley's community leadership is to achieve a better balance of incomes and home ownership." The report cites a "severe shortage of jobs in the region. Low-wage "household decision makers … have demonstrated their willingness to commute long distances in order to own affordable housing. The report notes that we are cheaper than Placer County, drawing commuters to any affordable housing we might provide, while Grass Valley workers need to commute from Yuba County."

One other thing, concerning this argument lamenting loss of sales tax dollars "down the hill," so "we need more shopping centers." (From the report): "data indicates that Grass Valley is a retail destination" and "residents of Grass Valley are well served by existing retailers."

So where does the sales tax loss occur? Is it from the thousands of our county residents who live closer to Auburn (Lake of Pines, Dark Horse, etc.) than Grass Valley? If so, why would they drive farther to shop in Grass Valley?

With low- and middle-class incomes flatlined for the last 20 years or so while prices have risen, affordability gaps have only widened. But Trumpeting "let's make Grass Valley great again" by building houses and shopping centers will only kill the golden goose that we already have.

Forget the goats and figure out how to feed the goose.

Terry Lamphier, a former Nevada County supervisor, lives in Grass Valley.