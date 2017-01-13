Susan Reynolds: Share your opinion on Nevada City cannabis dispensary ordinance | TheUnion.com

The Nevada City Planning Commission has now re-opened a third short period of time to allow our written public comments to be accepted regarding a marijuana dispensary inside Nevada City limits.

The new deadline is Monday, Jan. 16. In order for your opinions to be included in the packet for the next Planning Commission meeting where the final draft of this marijuana dispensary ordinance will be presented (1:30 p.m., Jan. 26 at Nevada City City Hall), you may send written comments via email to amywolfson@nevadacityca.gov, which she will distribute to the rest of the Planning Commission members.

So you can be informed before writing your opinion the following information is offered:

1. To access the text of the proposed marijuana ordinance for marijuana dispensary(ies) to be located inside Nevada City limits: NevadaCity.ca.gov agendas and minutes, planning commission, 11/17/16 meeting, packet — scroll down to pages 52-87. There you will find that the proposed ordinance contains such controversial facts as:

requires only a minimum distance between the marijuana dispensary business and a school of 600 ft. (which is two-tenths of a mile); see page 42;

states there is no required minimum distance between a marijuana dispensary and a residence, or any existing building or business (this would apply even if they are a social agency, youth facility, recovery facility, church, homeless shelter, etc.) inside Nevada City limits; see page 43;

allows Nevada City City Council upon passage of the ordinance immediately to allow for more than one dispensary inside the 2 square miles of Nevada City limits; see page 18;

allows workers inside the dispensary business to be hired and to work there before and during the 90-day vetting period for employees regarding prior felonies, etc.; see page 18;

18 year olds can work inside the dispensary business and can also be customers inside this business if they have a “script”; see pages 17-18;

edibles and topicals are not regulated by any state or federal (nor city) agency; see p.13;

loitering and use of marijuana is not permitted within 50 feet of a marijuana dispensary (but there is no provision for enforcement there nor beyond it into the neighborhoods); see page 37.

Please do read the entire ordinance for yourself to discover other information you may want to know and perhaps comment on if you live, work, play, or know students who go to school inside Nevada City limits.

2. To see the allowable location(s) stated in the proposed ordinance, find the “Light Industrial” zones on the Nevada City Zoning Map. The Nevada City zoning map may be accessed at MyNevadaCounty.com— on search bar type in Zoning Map of Nevada City — click on it when the list comes up.

All areas zoned “Light Industrial” are allowable for Marijuana Dispensary(ies) inside Nevada City and are adjacent to the following neighborhood streets New Mohawk, Kidder Bost, Hoover Lane, Brock, Providence Mine, Gold Flat, Long, Railroad Ave., Turpentine,

Walrath, Argall, Searls, Lower Grass Valley Road (above Sierra Presbyterian Church), very near Ridge Road, Jordan.

Susan Reynolds lives in Nevada City.