Stan Meckler: On the Trump Revolution | TheUnion.com

Something is going on in our country and it’s being called the Trump Revolution. How did this happen?

Why have the “little guys and gals” spoken up as never before? These people have been ignored by both parties for generations. So, here’s my take on it.

On Feb. 19, 2009, Rick Santili of MSNBC, went on a rant about the Homeowners Affordability and Stability plan while broadcasting from the Chicago Board of Trade. He accused the government of promoting bad behavior and raised the question of a Chicago Tea Party. His remarks went viral on social media. People all over the country were contacting one another suggesting that there should be Tea Parties all over the country.

One person in Grass Valley contacted someone in Georgia and they formed the Tea Party Patriots. That organization eventually grew to over 2,000 organizations around the country. The eventually had a march on Washington D.C. that drew over a million people. The “little people” had found a voice to their long buried grievances. By the way, after the event there was not a piece of paper left on the ground, nobody was arrested, and there was no damage to property or person. On Feb. 15, 2009, we had a Tea Party Tax Protest at the California State Capitol that drew over 10,000 people. Again, there were no problems.

I believe that the current revolution was started by the Tea Party. The same people who worked so hard for the Tea Party found a new leader named Donald Trump.

The Tea Party now replaced many national legislators and eventually took over the House and the Senate. We thought that they would finally listen to “the people,” but they didn’t. It was business as usual. Too much spending, too many regulations were still being passed. Our military was being decimated, our taxes were being raised, our national debt was spiraling out of control and small businesses were being destroyed by overregulation. We had all fought so hard to get these people elected to no avail.

Now let’s move forward to the Trump Revolution. I believe that the current revolution was started by the Tea Party. The same people who worked so hard for the Tea Party found a new leader named Donald Trump. Mr. Trump was talking to those who had followed and worked for the Tea Party. Those people had now lost jobs or had not had a raise in many years. We now have more people on food stamps than ever before in the history of our country. In the last 10 years our national debt has grown more than the combined debt of all our previous presidents. Is it any wonder that the people chose someone that they felt was talking to them?

Will President Trump be the answer to our myriad of problems? I don’t know, but he will sure be better than what we have had in the last 10 years.

Stan Meckler, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His opinion is his own and does not represent the viewpoint of The Union or its editorial board. Contact him at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.