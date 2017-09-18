Shirley Payne: Thankful for Good Samaritans in Grass Valley

I recently had a lovely lunch at a very popular restaurant in Grass Valley, but my afternoon turned into a nightmare when I tried to leave.

The restaurant has very heavy doors at the entrance, part of the décor. As I passed through them the door on my left swung shut and caught my left foot. The rest of my body kept going forward and I crashed to the ground. Somehow, and I have no memory, I got turned over and I tried to get help! I knocked on the glass in the door with the head of my cane many times, but even after many minutes no one came.

At last a group of about eight customers came out and found me lying on the concrete entryway. Shocked and sympathetic, they tried to help. They got me on my feet, offered to drive me home, offered to follow me for safety's sake (because they knew I was quite shaken), and were otherwise eager to do whatever I needed to be done.

My car was quite close by and someone followed me as I wobbled to it, and another brought me my "doggy bag." In all of my 94 years I have never known a merchant of any repute be so dismissive and otherwise unconcerned over someone injured on their property.

Also, in all my life have I ever met such a lovely group of "Good Samaritans" as these who got me on my feet and on my way safely. I don't know who they were or where they came from.

The only way I can thank them is to put it in the paper. Thanks to you all!

Recommended Stories For You

Shirley Payne lives in Grass Valley.