Sheila Miller: Suggestions regarding fire safety

After experiencing the recent evacuation of Lake Wildwood due to the Lobo fire I would like to suggest the following:

Lake Wildwood should post evacuation route signs showing the exits, (including the emergency exits) out of Lake Wildwood. They would be similar to the Tsunami evacuation signs posted at many coastal locations.

I know that the emergency exit by my home off of Chaparral Circle is blocked by someone erecting a tent-like structure on it and the exit road often has an truck parked by the structure. It renders that emergency exit unpassable and useless. Lake Wildwood should evaluate emergency exits on an ongoing basis and make sure they are clear.

When I was on the Public Safety Committee, we were told by security that Lake Wildwood has an emergency plan. None was ever provided to the committee. If there is a plan, it should be coordinated with all public agencies. Also, the plan needs to address those residents that are unable to self-evacuate. Finally, residents should be informed of the plan and how it is to be implemented.

... a big “shout-out” to our firefighters, police agencies, staff and fellow residents who helped each other.

Reactivating the siren near the water tanks on Song Sparrow that was mentioned in a post on Nextdoor should be investigated. When the power is down, much communication is lost.

Lake Wildwood should have an emergency link on the website that is "live" to keep residents informed, even letting us know there is "no news" currently is news. I tried using YubaNet but it was slammed and I was unable to get on. The Union was a great source for information. The two radio stations should have provided continuous coverage and updates, at least during the early hours of the event.

Lake Wildwood should have a public forum to debrief from this recent event and to plan for future ones.

Sheila Miller lives in Penn Valley.