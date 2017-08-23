Sandy Saccomanno: On North Korea, take the high road

Recently, President Trump threatened to " … unleash fire and fury, the likes of which the world has never seen" on North Korea.

Thankfully, he did not end his little temper tantrum with "God Bless America," because I have a hunch God would want us to take the high road … you know, the one less traveled where we love our neighbor, do not judge, and role model peace and goodwill on Earth … yeah, that one. Tweet: Diplomacy.

My heart goes out to the people of North and South Korea — conventional bombs would wreck enough havoc — nuclear war is unthinkable and, honestly, no war is necessary. Many politicians and world leaders have come forth with diplomatic solutions. For example, North Korea said they would put a moratorium on their program if the U.S. would open talks about a peace treaty to end the Korean War, which is still an armistice.

Wow, that sounds like a reasonable starting place that could defuse tensions and open the door to a more peaceful dialog.

Albert Einstein is quoted as saying: "Problems cannot be solved with the same mind-set that created them." As we all know by now, war begets war and creates chaos and resentment. I pray we take the high road and peace prevails.

Sandy Saccomanno

Recommended Stories For You

Cedar Ridge