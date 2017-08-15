Ron Seeger: Rattlesnake season: look before you leap

My neighbor, Heidi, warned me and my cat last week about a rattlesnake she had just encountered.

It was near a storage shed less than 100 feet up a hill from our dwellings. I grabbed a scrub brush with a 4-foot handle and went to investigate. I crossed a metal bridge over the NID canal that flowed between the shed and our homes. There was no sign of a snake in or under the plywood shack.

But as I stepped away from the shed the 2 1/2 foot reptile made an appearance. It had been well camouflaged under some vinca at the edge of the levy a few yards away. Now, it was making a slithery dash for shelter underneath. I blocked him with the brush and swept him back to the edge of the levy. A rattlesnake can only strike about two or three feet, maximum. I had learned from previous encounters at Wilbur Hot Springs. He was coiled up for a strike. His tail with at least eight layers of rattles was still. I believe he understood I meant him no harm.

Then I reversed the brush, and poked the handle under his coils and flipped him into the canal. It hit the water and immediately began to nimbly swim with its head and neck exactly five inches above the ice cold flow. The rest of its body undulated beautifully. He was facing upstream, but the current was strong with snow melt and swept him downstream a little faster than we can walk.

I love these beautiful creatures and wish them well — just not in my backyard.

There is no need to kill them. They just need to be relocated to less peopled areas, which is where that NID canal is headed. If you are in rattlesnake territory it is recommended that you stomp your feet now and then. The snake will feel the vibrations through the ground and leave the area rapidly as if you had the worst B.O. imaginable. They don't like us, probably because we're too big to swallow.

And if you do encounter a rattler, do not try to exit the area hastily. They hang out in pairs, so look before you leap.

Ron Seeger lives in Grass Valley.