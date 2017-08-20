Robin Milam: Best part of the fair? Community spirit

The Union's recent poll about favorite things at the Nevada County Fair misses the most important aspect of this past week.

The Nevada County Fair is all about community — from people of all ages who share their passions in photography, painting, crafts, plants, baking, building robots, and various business enterprises, to the Jr. Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auctions, and all types of entertainment on stages around the grounds.

Stroll down Treat Street where local nonprofits spend countless hours slopping up pulled pork, turkey legs, baked potatoes, smoothies, corn dogs and a wide range of other fair foods in order to fund youth and community service projects throughout our community. In those booths you will see eager young people proudly volunteering shoulder to shoulder with elders a generation or two older.

Anyone who pays attention for just a few minutes tracking the bidding at Sunday's Jr. Livestock Auction are impressed, and actually deeply moved, by the generosity and phenomenal commitment of families and businesses to the youth of our community. For example, $5,500 bids for a pig, $12,000 plus for a beef steer or $44 a pound for a lamb are all about the young ag students raising their animals for college tuitions while developing lifelong leadership skills. Such prices are certainly not about the taste of that animal — unless of course you savor the joy and pride of the support you and your business extended to one of Nevada County's own youth!

The best thing about Nevada County's Fair?

Our community and the spirit that makes western Nevada County such a very special place to live and raise our future leaders!

Robin Milam is a member of the Rotary Club of Nevada City and one tired, but inspired, fair volunteer.