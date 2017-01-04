Rob Chrisman: Answers to columnist’s own questions appear to be of ‘Statist’ sort | TheUnion.com

With regard to columnist Darrell Berkheimer’s questions (Dec. 9) about being liberal or conservative with respect to a whole set of political propositions, let’s just say that Darrell, like so many people, winds up endorsing a set of ideas that have no common underlying theme.

There is no one principle or even a set of related principles that one can appeal to.

His main point seems to be that he wants to avoid labels like “liberal” and “conservative” and just stick with the “issues.” This is a cop-out, because it allows you to pick and choose without any discrimination for the logic and philosophy behind the issue. It allows you to disguise yourself as an eminently reasonable and nice guy who just wants to get along. Ah, the spirit of compromise!

So, “affordable health care,” “equal education opportunities,” publicly financed schools, ending environmental “damage,” advocating for public lands, not meddling in other nation’s affairs or trying to police the world are usually seen as “liberal” concerns, while balanced budgets, eliminating government waste, and cutting corporate tax rates could be construed as “conservative.”

Thus, Berkheimer wants us to think that he is not exclusively one way or the other. But most of them can very quickly be classified using a label he did not anticipate: Statist/Collectivist.

The one integrating principle that all such issues exhibit is the unvarying need to use force to achieve the stated political goal. Only the foreign affairs issues mentioned are not squarely in the Statist/Collectivist camp. Not meddling in other countries’ affairs or policing the world are instead examples associated with another, nobler label: Classical Liberal, aka Libertarian.

In evaluating Statist/Collectivist orientations or proposals, we see that the vast majority of them involve imposing restrictions that many people would not voluntarily accept; only by elevating these prescriptions to the status of laws in order to justify the use of force, can these ideas be successfully implemented.

As a Classical Liberal, I assert that legislation should only be used to protect individuals from aggression or harm from other individuals, or, in the case of our Constitution, from abuse by the state itself. Therefore I would submit that it is not appropriate to designate as crime simply the breaking of some law. Rather, crimes should deal only with matters that harm people or violate their natural rights (that’s the life-liberty-property thing), not matters that are simply attempts to impose some peoples’ notions or pseudo-moral ideals or regimens on others. The law is designed to deal with things that are “bad” in and of themselves (malum in se) and not things that are proscribed simply because some group or faction wishes to have them declared “bad” or unacceptable (malum prohibitum). The most absurd example of this is the New York City ban on soda drinks in the giant 32-ounce format.

In summary, the Libertarian’s positions on all matters revolve around one axiom — the Non-aggression Principle, which says if you don’t do harm to your fellow man, you will be left alone to pursue your own desires. The title of a recent book by Matt Kibbe says it more succinctly: “Don’t Hurt People and Don’t Take Their Stuff.” From this axiom, we derive the principle of Non-intervention — don’t get involved in other peoples’ business without their consent. Berkheimer’s insistence on staying out of other nations’ affairs is a perfect example of the extension of this principle and is the only non-Statist issue discussed. All the rest of his examples involve forcing people to do things which in most cases they have no desire to do.

One example of the latter is forcing childless people through taxation to pay for the education of other peoples’ children. Modern “liberals” will attempt to make the arguments that having an educated populace benefits everyone, and moreover, many people would not educate their children in the absence of tax-paid government schools; both of these so-called “arguments on the merits,” used to justify most social programs, are easily refuted.

There is, however, never any discussion of the morality of forced expropriation of your resources.

Consider that for liberals or progressives, their only recourse to get their way and implement their programs (that do not involve actual crimes against others) is to use force — if you don’t part with the fruits of your labor in the arbitrary amounts demanded, your property will be seized, and resistance will cause arrest and incarceration.

Nice people, these progressives. Libertarians get their way by leaving you alone.

Rob Chrisman lives in Nevada City.