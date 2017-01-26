Richard Stormsgaard: New administration will not benefit most Americans | TheUnion.com

The continuing Republican assault on decent opportunities for lower income Americans has just chalked up a major win with the election of Donald Trump.

But whether their candidate is Trump, Cruz, Rubio, Kasich or Bush, Republican politicians will pursue massive tax cuts and increasing corporate welfare for the very wealthy and lower or stagnant incomes for most Americans.

They will dismantle the Affordable Care Act to leave again many tens of millions of Americans without health care and roll back or eliminate many programs that serve the interests of the American people, including Social Security and Medicare.

Since Karl Rove so clearly formulated the commitment of Republicans to “starve the beast of the federal government” and turn almost all aspects of society over to huge for-profit corporations it has become an integral part of their DNA.

Every Republican tax plan since Reagan has benefited the very wealthy and reduced the quality of life for ordinary Americans. When the economy tanks and the predictable recession kicks in they wring their hands in surprise and say infrastructure investments, Social Security, Medicare, affordable higher education, most of the programs that benefit ordinary Americans, now need to be cut because America cannot afford these programs due to the ballooning national debt caused by their policies.

When asked about a $12 an hour federal minimum wage as advocated by Hillary Clinton during one of the early Republican debates, Trump said the U.S. would be unable to compete globally unless Americans accept lower wages. Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate had to admit that his last vote for a minimum wage was $5 an hour, along with the vast majority of Republican politicians.

When Volkswagen moved an assembly plant to Tennessee, state and local Tea Party politicians put tremendous pressure on the workers to not unionize, and they succeeded. Good paying union jobs for working people infuriate Republican politicians. The Republican notion of jobs and growth in the U.S. means low-paying jobs so Americans can “compete” with low Third World wages.

Trump’s main campaign message of reestablishing good paying blue collar jobs is a total lie, as are his guarantees to protect Social Security and Medicare. Not surprising, since objective fact checkers have estimated that 73 percent of his campaign statements were lies.

When Conservatives more than half a century ago began working increasingly on behalf of large corporations to the detriment of most Americans, Republican President Eisenhower warned that allowing corporate power to increasingly finance political campaigns could become a threat to American democracy itself.

In northern European countries the standard of living for the middle-class has surpassed that of the U.S. for the last couple of decades because their salaries have roughly kept pace with inflation unlike the U.S. These countries all have very strong labor unions, but they also have regulations and trade deals, just like the U.S., so the Republican mantra about regulations and trade deals being the cause of our economic problems is just smoke and mirrors. What matters is the intent and the details of the trade legislation, and in the U.S. Republicans have worked for the very wealthy and against the American people since the days of the prophetic Eisenhower, and designed the trade deals accordingly.

The demise of the most prosperous middle class the world had ever known began with Reagan and his policies based on the theory of trickle-down-economics along with aggressive attacks on labor unions.

Conservative media has blamed the general economic stagnation in the U.S. on trade deals and foreign competition, when in fact it primarily has been trickle-down economics Republicans and some Democrats that created the terms of these deals.

The flawed promise of trickle-down-economics is that if corporations pay less taxes and get more corporate welfare magically lower income Americans will benefit too. This is a proven sham and the real swamp that needs to be drained in Washington. The Republican double-pronged attack on lower income Americans consists of the combination of trickle-down-economics and the rolling back/dismantling of social programs designed to give opportunities to all.

Even more disturbing than the election of Trump as president is the fact that Republicans through various cut-throat means have gained almost total control of Congress, practically guaranteeing that things will continue to get a lot worse for those with lower incomes, as the redistribution of wealth in this country now will continue to flow unhindered from bottom to top into the foreseeable future.

Richard Stormsgaard lives in Nevada City.