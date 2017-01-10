Richard Cristdahl: Another inconvenient truth | TheUnion.com

Start the new year right by stopping “electronic cocaine” and “digital heroin.”

Smartphones, iPads, and Xboxes are known as digital drugs. Brain imaging shows that these devices affect the brain’s frontal cortex, which controls executive functioning, including impulse control the same way cocaine effects the brain and that’s why UCLA neuroscientist, Peter Whybrow, MD, calls this addictive effect “electronic cocaine.”

Nicholas Kardaras, PhD, addiction specialist and columnist, calls it “digital heroin” and Andrew Doan, MD, PhD, head of addiction research for the Pentagon and U.S. Navy, and an associate scientist at the National Institute of Health, calls video games and screen technologies “digital pharmakeia” (digital drugs).

These addictions start by your child continually becoming more focused on their digital media, losing interest in all their other activities, refusing to do their homework, chores or go outside. Their dreams start focusing on digital events and games; they become bored, apathetic, uninterested and/or uninteresting when not online or plugged into some media. Their world focuses around digital devices. You see resistance, even temper tantrums, when devices are taken away. They have wandering attention spans when these “hyper-arousing” devices are not stimulating them. This technology is so “hyper-arousing” that it raises dopamine levels, the feel-good neurotransmitter most involved in the addiction process, as much as sexual-pleasure.

Hundreds of clinical studies have shown that screen time increases depression, anxiety and aggression and can even lead to psychotic-like features where the video gamer or digital addict loses touch with reality. The epidemic in South Korea’s (it’s here also), “digital dementia” where irreversible brain damage can occur and is a prognoses of a digital addiction.

There’s a reason that the most tech-cautious parents are tech designers and engineers; the notoriously low-tech parents are: Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Amazon creator Jeff Bezos, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, Apple’s Steve Jobs, and a host of Silicon Valley tech executives and engineers who enroll their kids in no-tech Waldorf and Montessori schools.

A 2013 policy statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics stated 8 to 10 year olds spend eight hours a day with various digital media, teenagers spend 11 hours in front of screens and one-in-three kids use tablets or smartphones before they can talk. Kimberly Young, PhD, author of “Internet Addiction”, states that 18 percent of college age internet users in the U.S. suffer from tech addiction.

Once your child crosses over into digital addiction, treatment can be difficult. It has been stated, “it is easier to treat heroin and crystal-meth addicts than video gamers or Facebook dependent social-media-addicts.”

Therefore it‘s much easier to start now to limit tech usage than to treat a full-blown addiction. In any drug addiction, digital or otherwise the addict needs to detoxify before any other kind of therapy can be effective. This means no computers, smartphones, tablets or television for four to six weeks; that’s the amount of time required for a hyper-aroused nervous system to reset itself. Starting the detoxify process is by removing all temptation:

Remove all digital devices from the house and lock them up. If your child needs a phone, switch to a simple 3G “Go” phone and lockup the 4G phone because they will still play with it.

Explain to the school your child needs to eliminate all computer and digital media use for four to six weeks and limit it to just two hours a day after that. If they refuse, ask immediately for an Individual Educational Program (IEP), if your child has a digital addiction they will probably test positive for ADD/ADHD, you will then have the power to demand what media is proper for your child. Don’t use their examiners, demand a list of “independent” examiners to chose from and interview them before making a decision. Turn off the wireless function in your router, go online with your routers model number and find out how. Put your wired router in a room where you can monitor it, like the kitchen. Adults have to model the behavior you want your child to have.

Children’s healthy development involves outside activities, social interaction, creative imaginative play and engagement within the real natural world. If needed, get professional help, and remember “monkey see monkey do.”

Richard Cristdahl lives in Nevada City.