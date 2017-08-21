Paul August: Will this magical North San Juan center live or die?

The North San Juan Community Center needs board members and volunteers or it will "cease to exist," according to a local flyer.

The Center is losing the people power needed to continue operations. The North San Juan location consists of 2.4 acres of Sierra land with three buildings, two parking areas and 300 feet of frontage road along Highway 49, partially hidden by rows of blackberry vines and ponderosa pines. It's about 20 miles north of Nevada City.

One of the Center's activities includes the annual Cherry Festival. The parade brings together eclectic groups of pick-up trucks, firemen, tractors, more firemen, go-carts and kids throwing candy from flatbed trucks. It's accompanied by a flea market full of homemade rawhide clothes, trinkets, odds and ends, and organic fruits, even cherries at times. Local musicians perform under a shady tent while the barbecue sizzles on an open grill.

Last summer, Highway 49 and the parade got held up for 45 minutes because of a miscommunication between the Center and the CHP. They finally closed down 49 to let the parade begin. This is the only parade I've been in that makes a U-turn. We go from the post office down to the Center, then turn around in the other lane and go back the way we came. We all get to see who else is in the parade, as if we're going backward.

A flyer calls out, “If you are interested in serving your community, please show up ...” An old timer laments, “People take things for granted, until they are gone.”

Behind the main Center building is a playground with swing sets, sand and slides next to a community garden blossoming with the tallest sun flowers I've ever seen. It's crowded with a multitude of organic plants and vegetables. Beyond all this is a basketball court. On the edges are more blackberries. The deer and birds know how to avoid the thorns that are larger than the berries.

Recommended Stories For You

Every Monday morning, Shari Brookler, a former professional dancer from L.A., leads a Pilates class in the main building. The special dance floor was made with wood that gives an extra spring to each step. In addition, the Center serves as one of the two voter polling places during the elections, serving almost 2,000 voters in the 70 square mile area of the San Juan Ridge. There's another polling place up at the North Columbia School House. Every Tuesday at noon, folks gather for lunch at the Center. A professional chef with an industrial kitchen makes for a delicious meal.

Geographically, the Center also provides services to adjacent counties, Sierra and Yuba. For example, the North San Juan Community Church holds services every Sunday. It's their music that sends those vocals to heaven. Also, once a month, the Food Bank Distribution feeds those in need on The Ridge. Special events include the Harvest Stew every autumn. A dance, dinner, wedding or other event may be scheduled by local folks at various times during the year.

The backbone to all this activity is the individual volunteer who sets aside a personal agenda to serve the greater good. One volunteer noticed that no one was setting up for a particular weekly event. So, this retired person did the work and used former professional skills to spice up the activity. Few folks noticed until the volunteer finally decided to be done with it — after seven years.

Working with volunteers isn't easy. Several years ago I helped to coordinate a musical event for a local peace group in Nevada City. One meeting went okay but the next week a new group of volunteers came in, erased all of the work of the previous week and wanted to move forward with an entirely new agenda. Fortunately, Lily Marie, "The Peace Lady," stepped in and saved the day. She had experience with volunteers. I didn't.

At 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 a meeting will determine the fate of this magical campus in the Sierra. Will it live or die?

A flyer calls out, "If you are interested in serving your community, please show up …"

An old timer laments, "People take things for granted until they are gone."

If the North San Juan Community Center can't be saved, the ownership will be split between the North San Juan Volunteer Fire Department and the local United Methodist Church, according to previous legal decisions. Both of these groups helped establish the old senior center and have a long history of nonprofit success in the North San Juan area.

For more information, call the North San Juan Community Center at (530) 292-9048.

Paul August is a freelance writer living near North San Juan.