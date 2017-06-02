Nancy Fleming: Data and the dam | TheUnion.com

The Nevada Irrigation District's proposed Centennial Dam on the Bear River is a hot topic of discussion in our community.

California has just emerged from a serious five-year drought, probably not our last, and a dam is one way to help ensure that NID's subscribers have adequate water supplies in the future. But dams impact our environment in important ways and we must take these into consideration when developing a well-informed opinion about the dam.

Sierra Streams Institute, located in Nevada City, is uniquely qualified to help the community and the scientists understand the potential environmental impacts of this proposed project. Sierra Streams Institute is a nonpartisan, science-based organization with over 20 years of on-the-ground experience in comprehensive local watershed monitoring and assessment. Our programs include community-based education and citizen-science stewardship practices, and multi-faceted collaborations with government agencies, utility and water providers including NID, land trusts, tribes, universities, nonprofits, farmers and landowners.

Most significant is our track record of data-driven research leadership and recent completion of an updated Bear River Watershed Disturbance Inventory (a document summarizing existing conditions and an inventory of disturbances in the watershed) and Draft Bear Watershed Restoration Plan (see this story at TheUnion.com for a link to the draft plan). This plan, developed in collaboration with many Bear Watershed Stakeholders, uniquely positions SSI to submit comments and scientific data in response to the Corps of Engineers' Notice Of Intent regarding NID's proposed Dam project.

In view of the expense, complexity and environmental impacts of the proposed dam, Sierra Streams Institute will help ensure that this environmental evaluation is as thorough and scientifically accurate as possible.

It is the Corps task to determine whether the proposed dam project complies with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's guidelines, including determining whether it is the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative to achieve the project's purpose. SSI knows that full understanding of both the benefits and impacts of the proposed project requires a thorough, scientifically rigorous review of the full scope and complexity of the proposed dam's potential environmental impacts. These impacts may even extend beyond the proposed project footprint, downstream through the Delta, upstream and in adjacent watersheds.

Given the proposed dam's potential for significant impacts, SSI recently sent a 21-page letter to the Corps requesting publication of a scientifically rigorous, quantitative and thorough analysis describing in detail:

1. How the region's current water supplies are being used.

2. How those uses may change in the future under a variety of potential development or no-development scenarios and with various water use and conservation options among the current community of NID subscribers.

3. An analysis of all relevant and reasonable mitigation measures for the dam including cost, locations, feasibility and impacts/benefits.

4. An evaluation of all alternatives to meet the region's water use needs, including those proposed by the public, implemented in other model watersheds, and/or suggested by the published scientific literature.

Our letter lists potential impacts, mitigation and alternatives that we requested be addressed within the upcoming Environmental Review process and subsequent Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) document. We believe that seven key factors, which are a part of the California Environmental Quality Act checklist, are of the greatest scientific importance and we outlined extensive detail for each:

1. Hydrology/Water Quality

2. Terrestrial and Aquatic Biological Resources

3. Tribal Cultural Resources

4. Gold Rush Historical Resources

5. Land Use/Planning

6. Recreation

7. Greenhouse Gas Emissions

You can read the entire letter at http://wp.me/p5IjQW-vF.

In addition, we requested other alternatives be fully considered:

1. A no-build alternative, which would support sustainable growth that is commensurate with water availability, while avoiding impacts to biological communities.

2. An alternative that allows NID to achieve the project objectives through a combination of actions focused on a complete system-wide audit of existing water losses and available water conservation efforts by NID and water users.

3. Analyzing all possibilities to increase potential to accumulate and store ground water within the Bear and Yuba watersheds.

In view of the expense, complexity and environmental impacts of the proposed dam, Sierra Streams Instituted will help ensure that this environmental evaluation is as thorough and scientifically accurate as possible. We are continuing to gather data, along with out citizen scientists, about amphibians, mammals, birds and vegetation in the watershed as we work to help the scientists and the community understand what could be lost as well as what might be gained.

Nancy L. Fleming, of Nevada City, serves as the president of the board of directors for Sierra Streams Institute. If you would like to participate in this effort as a citizen scientist or in another capacity, please contact us at: http://www.sierrastreamsinstitute.org/involved.html