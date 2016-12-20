Morris Buster: A new and improved experience in buying a used car | TheUnion.com

What are the two worst experiences a man must endure? Number one would be the root canal. I won’t even go into that one.

The next would be buying a used car from a used car dealer. Unfortunately a small percentage have given the industry a bad name. There is a change going on around here. Liberty Motors will change your mind about all the negative, and shady dealings you may have had with buying a used vehicle from a dealer. From the moment I set foot on their lot I thought, “Something is different here.”

I wasn’t immediately hounded by pushy sales people. Ernie Shewmaker, the manager, came up to me and told me to let him know if he could answer any questions and left me to roam around for a bit until I did need to ask him if I could take one of the vehicles for a test drive. Now, to shorten my letter somewhat, let me say that after purchasing the vehicle and driving it for three or four days I noticed a knock coming from the transmission. I was horrified thinking I would have to return to the dealer and try to get the problem solved.

Upon my returning to Liberty Motors with my complaint Ernie told me, “Don’t worry about it, I’ll take care of it.” He told me to take it to Mel’s Transmission and that Liberty Motors would take care of any costs involved. After talking with the good folks at Mel’s transmission (Mark Hall and Terry) I discovered that Ernie’s word is golden. Not just in the car world, but in the entertainment business. He also plays guitar and sings with other local entertainers and he has such a good reputation that there wasn’t a single person I met that didn’t praise Ernie for his honesty and integrity. He’s been a fixture here in our community for over 30 years and will make you a believer if you should ever have the pleasure of dealing with him and his professional staff at Liberty Motors.

Oh, and by the way, my experience with Mel’s Transmission was nothing short of a pleasure also.

Go see them if you ever need quality transmission work done by the pros. Say hi to Mark and Terry for me while your at it.

Morris “Rich” Buster lives in Grass Valley.