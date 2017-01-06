Milan Vodicka: Homeowners insurance? What insurance? | TheUnion.com

My fellow Nevada County citizens, this is about what the current homeowners insurance is and what it should be.

The current “insurance” most certainly is not what it should be.

Consider this: 75 percent of Nevada County home properties are proclaimed to be in “high or extreme” wildfire risk category. Mine, and very likely yours, among them. Yes, the “insurance companies” will not even talk to me — or you — based on the “Fireline rating system” they universally adopted. Check it out, with your own premium records, insurance companies, and on the Internet.

There is a fundamentally flawed “reasoning” behind this rating. This “reasoning,” in reality, is a pseudo-justification used by greedy decision makers in the driving seats of “insurance” companies. If your own premium went up 200 percent in the last two years, like mine, and your property became “uninsurable,” like mine, you know what I am writing about.

The policies of insurance companies, as they manifest themselves in this situation, are unjustifiable, socially harmful, and discriminatory. They are unjustifiable, because “insurance” should mean, first and foremost, “sharing the risk, equally,” and “the larger the pool of insured, the smaller is the risk for any individual in that pool.” I know, the public has a learning curve ahead to accept these statements. Yet, these statements are true and provable by logic and mathematics. They cannot be denied or negated by wishful thinking, or otherwise. They stand in contrast to beliefs, such as “insurance competition lowers the premium prices,” “insurance is OK as a business for profit,” and so on. This is reflected in health insurance as well.

Second, the policies of insurance companies are socially harmful. Uninsurable homes can hardly be sold, because mortgages cannot be obtained. The values of homes are directly affected. If — heavens forbid — a major fire occurred, people will not have the financial means to rebuild. Property tax revenues to the county will be reduced, perhaps dramatically. There is a shrinking pool of insured, hence less revenue even for the insurance companies and, consequently, higher premiums required from the ones still insured.

And third, they are discriminatory. Even as it is, can we pay home insurance premiums in excess of five thousand dollars per year? If one can insure the home at all? This is grossly out of proportion, in particular compared to lifetime Social Security benefits and property taxes. It is especially discriminatory to anyone on a fixed income. We, the older ones, remember what brought about Proposition 13, limiting unsustainable increases in property taxes. The current discriminatory greed is history repeating itself. Additionally, as a not negligible aspect and not to forget, our properties with trees maintain water and a clean air environment. Asphalting everything, thus “making it fireproof,” is not the answer. The requirement of equal (non-discriminatory) sharing of the risk by all — asphalted or not — speaks here loud and clear.

What to do about this “insurance” situation? It will not help to file a complaint with the California Insurance Commissioner, the Honorable Dave Jones. I did that. To the credit of his department, the response was prompt and thorough. The net result was “the insurance companies do not do anything illegal.”

History teaches us something about this, in at least three instances I can point to. I already mentioned Proposition 13 in the ’70s of the last century. Then there was Proposition 103. It had to get rid of the insurance companies “justification” of excessive premiums for car insurance, those premiums being based on the history of the insured. And, I think almost everyone can relate to the fiasco of the 2008 crisis. Nobody did anything illegal in all of those instances, yet the consequences were dire. People lost their homes, could not get insurance, or afford taxes, or insurance premiums. By the way, California’s FAIR plan for the “uninsurable” homes, its other deficiencies aside, does not guarantee coverage either.

We need legislative action. Please let your voice be heard — up and down the chain. Write, phone, and talk to county supervisors, state Congress representatives, State senators, the Insurance Commissioner, the governor. Insurance companies “executives” need to get the message, too.

Launch a publicity campaign. I shall be there with you.

Milan Vodicka, Ph.D., has been a Nevada County resident since 1978.