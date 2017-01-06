Mike Smith: The fox appointed by Trump to modify the hen house | TheUnion.com

We have all been watching — with horror — the appointments by President-elect Trump: An education secretary who never attended public school and does not like them, an EPA head that does not believe in climate change, a labor secretary from the low-wage fast-food industry.

With this catastrophe unfolding on nightly news, it may not have seemed as disturbing for Carl Icahn to be appointed to as a special advisor on regulatory reform. This initial impression is created by wishful thinking.

First a little background: Back in what some call the golden age of capitalism in the 1950s and ’60s, companies grew in size, but generally kept to the philosophies that existed when they were local and smaller. The general belief in the commerce sector was that companies existed to serve multiple purposes: to build a useful product or provide a needed service, to support their employees and their families with reasonable wages, to be caring members of the communities in which they existed, and to make enough profit to sustain the business. Starting in the 1970s, the established philosophy in the commercial sector shifted to bring profit-making ahead of other goals. For corporations, the idea evolved that their prime purpose was to increase shareholder value.

The notion that shareholder value was the only true purpose of the corporation was promoted, as might be imagined, by those who would most benefit: investors and the finance industry. Taking their cue from this shift, some investors began to self-identify as “shareholder activists.” Among them, and a principal spokesperson, was soon-to-be billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

The notion that shareholder value was the only true purpose of the corporation was promoted... by those who would most benefit: investors and the finance industry.

Though it may seem logical to make shareholder value the top priority, the results have been harmful to companies that took the bait and to the communities they formerly served. This is how it unfolds: 1) the “activist” takes a significant stock position in the company and then begins to agitate to increase the payout to shareholders, 2) dividends are increased and stock buy-backs are initiated to raise the share price, 3) the management is encouraged to cut costs by employee cutbacks and reduced wages, by reducing research and product development, and by moving production to low-cost overseas plants, 4) when cash becomes tight, the company is encouraged to increase debt.

To encourage the management to do the activist’s bidding, stock options become a key element of executive compensation; this puts management on the side of the activist, even making decisions that are against the long-term interest of the firm.

As the result of shareholder activism, the firm is hollowed out and loses its competitive edge. The investors win — at least in the short term — but everyone else that was depending on the firm will lose. Those losers are the employees and their families, the community that supported the business, and finally the customers.

For more information on the role of shareholder activists and the resulting damage, please read “Makers and Takers” by Rana Foroohar.

Now back to Carl Icahn: fresh off his latest “victory” that resulted in a large cash divestiture by Apple, he has been appointed as an advisor on commercial regulations. Undoubtedly, his message will be centered on “increasing shareholder value” and will strive to change the regulations in favor of activists such as himself. The result — to the extent that he is successful — will be reduced industrial capacity with more wealth transferred to investors and the financial sector.

This comes at an odd time, just as the business community is beginning to recognize the corrosive effects of the artificial primacy of share-holder value and is beginning to return to more inclusive core values.

However, it is politics, not good business sense, that resulted Icahn’s appointment. Now that Trump is elected, the future administration’s posts are being filled by lifers from the finance community whose goal will be to further tilt the scales towards the wealthy. (It is hoped by the Trump administration that those voters who heard the messages of “draining the swamp” and fighting against “corrupt capitalism” will not notice.)

In striving to achieve this goal of moving more wealth to the 1 percent, Icahn’s appointment makes sense.

But it does not make sense for the rest of us, or for the economy.

Please contact your Congressional representatives and encouraged them to push back against the Icahn appointment. Washington, D. C. offices: Congressman LaMalfa: 202-225-3076, Senator Feinstein: 202-224-3841, Senator Boxer: 202-224-3553.

Mike Smith lives in Nevada City.