Michele Spencer: Going forward, we need all the help we can get | TheUnion.com

Democrats are not sore losers. We are legitimately upset and perplexed.

I am not alone in having a difficult time understanding why anyone would vote for Trump or how Hillary lost when she had nearly 3 million more votes than Donald in this presidential election.

Oh right, it happened because of the Electoral College, which gives more power to six less densely populated Republican states than the more populated, economically powerful and higher tax paying Democratic states like California, New York or Massachusetts.

Funny thing, these same unpopulated Republican states also get way more federal tax money back than they pay unlike states like California which get only a fraction back of the Federal taxes they pay.

So these Republican states get the vote and get the money. Talk about taxation without representation. (See: “Why Blue States Are the Real Tea Party” by Steven Johnson).

What do you know? The system is rigged against the Democrats. State rights for the left! Wealthy Democratic states are happy to help out, but is that fair when their values are not likely to be supported by a President elected by the Electoral College without a public mandate?

After all, if you count third party votes, 54 percent of the voters did not vote for Trump.

More importantly, will all the progress made under the Obama administration in healthcare, energy policy, financial industry reorganization and diplomacy be destroyed under Trump? Why? Was the country simply not ready for the Obama Presidency? Or has there been too much economic, technological, political and cultural change for much of the country to absorb? Are we in denial? Isn’t that the true reason so many are angry and feel ignored?

In addition to these concerns, you can bet there is plenty of soul searching going on in the Democratic Party about what we did wrong. After all, there was an indisputable loss of Democratic power in this election.

We Democrats accept the election results because we believe in a peaceful transition in power. We pray that the new administration gets constructive things done and doesn’t betray the people who supported them.

But look out if Trump starts destroying Democratic successes e.g.: the Affordable Care Act; the Paris Climate Accord; the Iran Nuclear Agreement; drug law and criminal justice reform; our social safety net including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps and Public Education; women’s and minority rights; proper immigration reform; voting rights; a peace-promoting foreign policy; or a stable economy, etc.

Then you will have a fight on your hands. We still have the power of protest, persuasion and access to the courts. We will build a coalition that cannot be ignored. At the same time we will seek conciliation with the opposition. We are all in this together.

Peace and love to all this holiday season and may we all have a healthy and happy New Year. May God bless our country.

We need all the help we can get.

Michele Spencer lives in Grass Valley.