Michael Wilkie: Stop the Highway 49 tragedies | TheUnion.com

Earlier this month there was another tragic double-fatality accident on Highway 49, in December there was a double-fatality accident involving two Bear River High School students. These are just the latest in a long list of horrific accidents on Highway 49.

Personally, my bookkeeper was involved in a head-on collision and a close friend was involved in an accident with a fatality near the location of this month’s double fatality. If you are like me driving Highway 49, you too may have had a close call.

Most of the serious and/or fatal accidents can be attributed to either a head-on collision or a collision where a driver is turning left onto the highway. In the case of a head-on collision, if each vehicle is just doing the 55 mph speed limit, that’s a combined impact speed of 110 mph and accidents with that kind of impact are so often not survivable. This gets much worse on Highway 49 between Combie Road and Auburn where the speed limit is 65 mph with the impact speed of 130 mph.

While the “rumble strip” that was installed a few years ago was lauded by the CHP, Caltrans and others, it has proven impotent in preventing these head-on accidents.

What is really needed is a center divide like on the freeway between Grass Valley and Nevada City.

A center divide has been advised in the past and I attribute not getting such a simple fix to the incompetence of Caltrans and the Sacramento bureaucracy. However, the Nevada County Department of Transportation, the County Board of Supervisors and Grass Valley and Nevada City politicians all bear some responsibility for not actively pursuing this as the highest of priorities.

Therefore, I urge you to join me in contacting them, as well as our State Senator Ted Gaines and State Assemblyman Brian Dahle, to immediately step up and fix this problem leading to the horrific accidents.

Michael Wilkie lives in Grass Valley.