Michael Taylor: Get to the bottom of climate change yourself

In response to Rob Chrisman's Other Voices opinion piece entitled, "Two cons: climate change and anti-capitalism," I would urge readers to investigate these two subjects themselves, using peer-reviewed material, not FOX news stories or fake internet articles sponsored by the fossil fuel industry.

These peer-reviewed sources are primarily on university/college websites, NASA, the National Institute of Oceanographic Science and Research, and dozens of other scientific web sites that seem to agree on one fact: Climate Change produced by CO2 is very real, very dangerous, and is happening to our planet right now.

The fact that Houston has been hit by a hurricane again is not new. The fact that it has been hit three times in the past 10 years is new. The waters of the Gulf region are 8 degrees warmer than in the past, and you can bet you will see more of these killer storms in the years to come. More often, bigger, and more loss of life to real people, whether they believe in CO2-based climate change or not.

Science is not a bunch of "theories" traded by liberal scientist who have jobs at the EPA. Do you know any scientist with a Ph.D. in any discipline? I do. For the most part, they are extreme nerds.

More often, bigger, and more loss of life to real people, whether they believe in CO2-based climate change or not.

Republicans, for the most part — due to the conservative nature of the Republican Party — are not prone to jump to conclusions, or falsify their findings to appease some financial need. That's just nonsense that companies like Exxon-Mobil are spending millions of dollars convincing you and others that "the world is flat."

Recommended Stories For You

Remember Galileo and the Catholic Church of his day? What does the church say now about climate change caused by carbon being dumped into the atmosphere?

Google it, Mr. Chrisman. You might be surprised.

Michael P. Taylor lives in Grass Valley.