Michael Maudlin: Together, the only way to win | TheUnion.com

On Election Day we flew coast to coast

Enjoying the view we offered a toast

That all the rancor and fuss would soon be done

Little did we know what had just begun.

We went early to bed with hardly a care

And woke up in the morn with such a scare.

It seemed unreal it made no sense

A Trump was in charge with a guy named Pence.

We must be dreaming I heard a loud moan

Is this what they call “the Twilight Zone?”

We shouted we cried “stop this action,”

But it was no use there was no satisfaction.

It was in the late fall of that terrible year

When people and beasts shed many a tear.

Trees and the plants seemed to stop growing

And all through the land one heard much groaning.

The birds and the bees where driven to their knees

Saying could something be done, could there be a reprieve?

Each day went by the bad dream would not end

We realized the world had gone around the bend.

Some hid in their homes cursing their bad luck

While others moaned and muttered “what the —-?”

Life isn’t fair and sometimes quite mean

Now life seemed worth less than a pinto bean.

Time marched on, that cruel master of fate

As all the kingdom wondered what changes to await.

So Trump gave tweets this way and that

Which made no sense no matter where you sat.

Yet his words and deeds filled the air with perplex

And the majority wondered what would come next?

From the tower Trump formed his motley court

And told all to “not worry” and words of that sort.

The warmth had left the land, all seemed so dire

As pollution got thicker and walls got higher.

All creatures began to wonder with deep chagrin

If the world itself would ever be great again.

Some wait and pray and hope for a new day

While others work hard to change the way,

For there was no joy in just sulking around

To make change happen you need boots on the ground.

Boots on the ground and speak truth to power

There’s no other choice from hour to hour.

There’s more at stake than our one land

The whole world is watching and can’t understand.

To wait for change is not the best plan.

To make change happen will take the whole clan

To push and pull with all our might

To move this ship of state away from the right.

The middle path is surely the way

But it will take great focus day after day.

Take heart and be certain, be not afraid

Most people around will join the crusade.

The time for action is upon us now,

We are going to wake up we must somehow.

The future is near don’t make the mistake

Of putting off today what steps to take.

But don’t fall for that axiom “us versus them,”

For we all are in this together, the only way to win.

Michael Mauldin lives in Grass Valley.