Marylou Falstreau: 65 years … 65 works of art

Turning 65 is a surprise for all of us if we are still here and if we haven't been paying attention to time passing. Our joints begin to rebel, our sleep becomes less deep and our decisions for the future have more to do with winding things down than growing. Our memories are profound and hopefully soften with time, if we are lucky.

Maybe they make us smile … or weep.

The words legacy and inheritance come up more frequently and include talk of wealth and material goods needing to be distributed among our progeny, if we have progeny. Sometimes this is to their detriment, although we can't know that in advance.

My name is Marylou Falstreau and I am an artist, poet and workshop leader.

Through the vehicle of my art, I say things "out loud" that others are thinking and feeling. I am a truth teller.

As it turns out, what I have to offer in the way of a legacy or inheritance is my "Women and the Hourglass" series. An inspirational art print, card and gift line, it speaks to a surprising number of women who have found themselves in difficult circumstances, including survivors of domestic violence, substance abuse, and cancer. It even speaks to women who are learning to love and forgive themselves, to be happy and to have fun. Some of us are actually learning to say no.

My birthday was in July of this year and now it is three months later. I am 65 and a Medicare recipient. Wow. I didn't train for a marathon to prepare for this milestone or plan a big celebratory party; so all eyes could be on me. It's not my style. Instead, I did what I always do and that is to create in a meaningful way. As the day approached, I engrossed myself in the process of adding twelve new images to my series, bringing the grand total to 65, a number that matches the years I've been on this beautiful planet. I met my goal.

Please come by my studio, when I will be participating in the "Fall Colors" Open Studio and Art Tour this weekend. All 65 "Women and the Hourglass" images will be available in a variety of forms, as well as my original mixed media paintings, offered at affordable prices. My studio is located at 138 East Main Street suite F, right above the Palace Antique Store in Grass Valley.

I am not "winding down, I am winding up." Because I have been witness to the profound effect the series has had on women around the world, focusing on its expansion is my priority.

Keep in mind, there are 65-plus artists participating in the Open Studio and Art Tour.

They will be waiting to welcome you with open arms!

Please pick up a map at my studio, at the Center for the Arts or a variety of other locations, including the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce. You are going to have a lovely time. I guarantee it.

Marylou Falstreau lives in Grass Valley.