Mark Wilson: Should we build walls or bridges? | TheUnion.com

We are a nation of immigrants. A significant majority of us, apart from those whose ancestors lived here before the early 1600s or arrived unwillingly in the holds of ships, are immigrants or descendants of immigrants.

Some of us came looking for new opportunities and some came escaping persecution elsewhere, just as immigrants do today.

Throughout American history, we have enthusiastically or grudgingly shared and mixed our cultures until we became the great and flawed and admired land we are today. From our earliest years in grade school, we were encouraged to be proud of the great "melting pot" that was our country. The greatness of our sports and literature, our science and technology, and our food and music are the direct result and culmination of our uniquely American ability to, as a society, accept new people and new ideas into our culture.

Today, however, we are faced with a federal administration that wants us to believe just the opposite. Our greatness, they say in dark tones, is based on shuttering out strangers, walling off our borders, being suspicious of those who may look or think or speak differently than we do. For our safety it is necessary, they say, to cut ourselves off from those people; to only trust a very narrow set of values and people that they will approve for us as truly American.

Have we really transformed from the land of the free and the home of the brave to the land of the fearful and the home of the coward?

But those are not American values. "There are no constraints on the human mind, no walls around the human spirit, no barriers to our progress except those we ourselves erect," said President Ronald Reagan as he began his second term.

Lady Liberty has welcomed immigrants and refugees for over 130 years with her generous American heart: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

Madeleine Albright, speaking from insight gained from four years as Secretary of State and as a refugee herself, said, "The magic of America is that we're a free and open society with a mixed population. Part of our security is our freedom."

These are the kinds of American values we have traditionally treasured and shared with the world.

"But these are different times," counter the naysayers. "We're threatened by forces that want to destroy us." But the United States has always been threatened by outside forces — as well as many from within — and although we have faltered, as in our shameful internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, we have worked to retain our values and freedoms while maintaining our country's safety. We have always been strong enough as a people to take a chance on freedom, knowing that by trading the values that have made us great for an illusion of safety we begin to hand our enemies their victory. Instead of building on our proud heritage, are we now to build walls of every kind to separate us from those we perceive to be a threat?

Today, our country spends nearly $600 billion on a military budget — more than the next eight countries in the world combined. In the upcoming budget, Mr. Trump wants to add $54 billion to that, while cutting many other federal programs that keep Americans safe, secure, and healthy. We spend $100 billion on police each year. We spend over $4 billion on border security. As a nation, we spend more than $20 billion on residential and commercial security systems each year. And still we don't feel safe.

It would be naive to think that the United States doesn't face threats from outside our borders or that we don't need a strong military or any kind of immigration rules. However, it is time we start working to truly make friends and forge lasting alliances, from our next-door neighbors to countries on the other side of the world. History has shown us this is never accomplished by driving wedges between ourselves and other people, but by focusing on and strengthening our common bonds.

Because no matter how much money we spend, we will never be able to wall or buy our way to safety.

Mark Wilson lives in Nevada City.