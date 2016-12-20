Manny Montes: Progressives now stand before their abyss | TheUnion.com

In Victor Hugo’s novel, “Les Miserables,” he describes inspector Javert’s condition after experiencing firsthand Jean Valjean’s humanity; “Destiny has certain extremities precipitous upon the impossible, and beyond which life is no more than an abyss.”

After eight years of the Obama administration’s identity politics, and single-handily strong-arming our country further down the progressive’s road to perdition, I believe progressives now stand before their abyss. Progressives doubled down on their agenda, blinded by Obama’s popularity ratings, paying no mind to the high numbers stating the country is headed in the wrong direction.

In light of this, they may have just as well attempted to stand on the horns of a bull. Their extraordinary loss was just that, extraordinary; Democrats hold fewer elective offices than at any time since the 1920s. To quote Bill Clinton, “the era of big government is over.” The siren song of progressive ideology has hit a sour note with America at large.

The incipient tyrant in every progressive has gained maturity in today’s academic halls. It has become all too apparent. Dare not speak contrary to the existing progressive dogma. Bullying opponents, burning the American flag, closing doors to conservative speakers, and more characterizes academia at large. These mealy-mouthed students, our future leaders, need safe spaces with coloring books, Legos, Playdough, and hand holding in order to assuage their hurt feelings at Hillary’s loss. Coupled with the revelations during Hilary’s campaign, i.e., the underhandedness in support of Hillary vs. Bernie, the colluding with the press in order to give Hillary the advantage, Hillary’s email scandal and pay-to-play Clinton foundation shenanigans have clearly demonstrated their “ends justifies the means” mentality. This too has become abundantly clear. Their disdain for America’s founding principles is demonstrated by removing the American flag because it might be offensive to some, stomping on it, and burning it. How ironic that the invincible “blue wall” the Democrats had for so long enjoyed are now “racists, homophobes, and misogynists” because they voted for Trump. Incidentally, while we’ve known for some time that the press was biased, we didn’t know they were biased to the extent of actually colluding with the Democratic Party. These revelations spell doom for our mainstream media journalists; they too stand at the edge of their abyss.

The progressive’s rejection of America’s founding principles, and more broadly, Western civilization, explains the woefully inadequate history lessons, if they exist at all, of America and Western civilization; this deserves a column in itself.

The headlock the teachers’ unions have on the Democratic party has kept generations of children locked in schools that fail in their primary mission, education, and succeeded in the protection of administrators, incompetent teachers, and indoctrinating students. The teachers unions will now have Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nomination for Secretary of Education, to deal with. With her emphasis on school choice and charter schools, our children will now have opportunities to learn, opportunities they haven’t had in decades.

The Trump administration is quickly taking shape, and the historic highs in the Dow Jones average, the “Trump bump,” is a sign of things to come. Reduced corporate taxes, rolling back business strangling regulations, a move towards energy independence, and hopefully enacting the REINS act, will have a boost to our economy we haven’t seen in decades. The significance of the REINS (Regulations From the Executive in Need of Scrutiny) act is that it would require any executive branch rule or regulation with an annual economic impact of $100 million or more — designated by the White House’s Office of Management and Budget as a “major rule” — to come before Congress for an up-or-down vote before being enacted. Not only will this have the impact of reigning in regulation zealots, but will restore in good measure congress’s constitutional duty to legislate.

I am optimistic our economy will once again become robust. A much needed circumstance for individuals to be self-sufficient, companies having to compete with better wages and benefits to get the employees they need to further expand, and less emphasis on the welfare state. Can any progressive disagree with this?

Manny Montes lives in Auburn.