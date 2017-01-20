Manny Montes: Hyprocrisy of loathing the West | TheUnion.com

Suspend your sense of incredulity for a moment. What if you were given to the choice of life as either a Paramecium or human? I suspect your choice would be human.

Your next choice will be in what part of the world to be born in. Somewhere in the West or in some place in the rest? I suspect no one would select Somalia, Syria, China, Russia, Iran, or Iraq. I also suspect most would select somewhere in the West, and most of those, in the United States.

If my assumptions are correct, it is the height of hypocrisy that progressive intellectuals and their students aspiring to fill their shoes so shamelessly loathe the West.

This loathing is manifest most prominently in the ivory league towers of academia. Stanford University students voted 1,992 to 347 against a proposed resolution requiring a course on Western civilization. Writing in the Stanford Daily, one author noted: Teaching western civilization means “upholding white supremacy, capitalism, and colonialism, and all other oppressive systems that flow from western civilization.”

There was a time when all of the nation’s top 50 colleges and universities had a Western civilization course, and in most, it was required. Today, not a single one of those same universities required the class, and two-thirds of them did not even offer it. And adding insult to injury, George Washington University eliminated the requirement for American history for its undergraduate history majors. You can get your undergraduate degree with a major in history never having to take a course in U.S. history. Welcome to the Twilight Zone.

The history of man, the world over, has been the masses as assess, fitted with halters and saddles, ridden by the anointed few. But the ass becomes transfigured by degrees, and ends in a lion, throwing and devouring the anointed as you have 1649 in England, 1776 in America, and 1789 in France. That the lion should relapse into the donkey is bewildering, but it is so.

The crowning achievement of our 1776 revolution was to take a philosophy of individualism, and turned into a governing creed. For the first time in human history, the individual was given unprecedented freedom to live and pursue his values as he saw fit. Thomas Jefferson, on the 50th Fourth of July anniversary wrote: “All eyes are opened, or opening, to the rights of man. The general spread of the light of the science has already laid open to every view the palpable truth, that the mass of mankind has not been born with a saddle on their backs, not a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them legitimately … These are grounds of hope for others. For ourselves, let the annual return of this day forever refresh our recollections of these rights, and an undiminished devotion to them … ” Jefferson would be profoundly dismayed to see the lions of his generation relapse into the donkeys of today.

What better way for the anointed to have their donkeys than to place blinders on those entering the halls of academia, blinding them to the astounding achievements of Western civilization. First and foremost, individualism mentioned above. Western civilization was also the first to question and to end slavery. Western civilization unshackled millions from oppression. Western civilization was the first to liberate women. Western civilization and the free enterprise system immensely improved quantitatively and qualitatively the lives of so many. Modern science is a Western achievement. But, so what, we must have our donkeys.

The anointed proclaim we can work together. How does anyone compromise with someone intent on placing a saddle on your back? They proclaim we can find common ground. Educating our young is one of those common ground issues. The anointed has clearly demonstrated their quid pro quo relationship with the teachers union. The union’s substantial contributions to their reelection campaigns is insurance for the union’s continued iron grip on their failure in educating the young. Where is the compromise or working together on this issue? Either the union’s grip is broken, or it is not.

Alleviating poverty is another common ground issue. The glaring failures of the anointed is manifest in the intergenerational dependency their policies have promulgated, not to mention the devastation wrought on the family, insidiously taking fathers out of the lives of babies, particularly in the black community. How do you compromise with the anointed’s intent on keeping the saddle on their dependent class; it is either saddle or no saddle. Perhaps lions returned November 2016.

Manny Montes lives in Lake of the Pines.