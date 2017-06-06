Laura Van Etten-Collins: Hwy 174: Science or straightaway? | TheUnion.com

The proposed project by Caltrans to "improve" the curves on Highway 174 raise some serious questions and concerns about the type of highway 174 will become in the future.

Will the incremental straightening, and corresponding increase in the speed in which it is being driven result in a 55- to 65-mph highway that looks like Highway 49?

Highway 174 is the only major highway entering Nevada County that has not been made straight and therefore maintains its scenic quality. Do we want all our major roadways looking like Highway 49? The tourist industry in Nevada County is a major source of income for the area . Isn't a scenic highway a desirable thing to attract tourists? Perhaps Highway 174 needs to go through the process of becoming a State Scenic Highway?

Unfortunately straightening curves to try and mitigate accidents caused by people speeding and over driving the road will only push the problem further down the roadway. Poor driving cannot be mitigated. If a set of curves is straightened, people can drive them faster, increasing the overall speed of traffic. When the next curve is encountered will the speed be too high and then an accident occur there? Will that curve then have to be straightened? The increase in speed will also lead to higher traffic volume with drivers accessing Highway 80 from Grass Valley and Nevada City. Will this also attract more Semi-trucks and commercial freight? This appears to be a slippery slope to create "Highway 149."

Will this lead to having to straighten more sections and then divide the roadway with “K” rail, install “No Left Turn” areas or traffic lights? Is this what we want the future of Highway 174 to look like?

Looking at the history of Highway 49, the highway had many fatal accidents, partially due to the fact that there was high-speed, undivided, two-way traffic. The American Journal of Public Health did a study that concluded that there was a 9.1 percent increase in road fatalities attributable to increased speed on rural interstate highways. A 2006 National Cooperative Highway Research Program report found that higher speed limits were associated with an increased likelihood of deaths and incapacitating injuries. It found that increasing the speed limit from 55 to 65 mph on an "average" section of high-speed road resulted in about a 3 percent increase in the total number of crashes and a 24 percent increase in the likelihood that a vehicle occupant would be fatally injured. This increased crash rate would yield a 28 percent increase in the number of fatalities following the speed limit increase.

Will the straightening the highway really make it safer? Will this lead to having to straighten more sections and then divide the roadway with "K" rail, install "No Left Turn" areas or traffic lights? Is this what we want the future of Highway 174 to look like?

Highway 174 is lined with homes and driveways, will people even be able to safely enter and exit their driveways with increased traffic volumes and traffic speeding by at 55 mph.? Increased vehicle volume and speed will also lead to higher decibel levels. An increase in speed from 45 to 55 mph results in the following decibel increase:

Passenger cars from 68 to 72 decibels

Light Truck from 70 to 82 decibels

Heavy Truck from 84 to 86 decibels

To put the increased noise levels in perspective, according to Industrial Noise Control:

80 dB is equivalent to a Garbage disposal, dishwasher, average factory, freight train (at 15 meters). Car wash at 20 ft. (89 dB); propeller plane flyover at 1000 ft. (88 dB); diesel truck 40 mph at 50 ft. (84 dB); diesel train at 45 mph at 100 ft. (83 dB), food blender (88 dB); milling machine (85 dB); garbage disposal (80 dB).

70 dB is equivalent to a Passenger car at 65 mph at 25 ft. (77 dB); freeway at 50 ft. from pavement edge 10 a.m. (76 dB), living room music (76 dB); radio or TV-audio, vacuum cleaner (70 dB).

Is this the environment we want for our rural neighborhood?

The addition of traffic turnouts and widening sections of the road that have shoulders that are too narrow seems prudent but straightening curves leads to the slippery slope described above.

Laura Van Etten-Collins is a member of Friends, Neighbors and Homeowners of Hwy 174.