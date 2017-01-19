Lang Waters: No mandate to govern | TheUnion.com

The Union, and publications throughout the nation, have been full of articles both about how unhappy progressives are about the election as well as explanations of the Electoral College.

Dan Prout, in his column on Jan. 5, did a good job explaining the Electoral College while avoiding the head patting condescension that’s common in such articles. Personally I don’t need to be reminded that we’re a republic or that we have occasional democratic misfires as we had in the 2016 election.

What’s missing, though, is a characterization of progressives that doesn’t amount to “sore loser.” The right is awash with writing about the left’s desire to delegitimize Trump’s election. Distilled to their essence these writings largely amount to “You don’t understand the Electoral College. Get over it, sore loser.”

While there were certainly other variables that had an impact, no one knows how to measure them (fake news, Putin etc). Everyone I know agrees that Trump was legally, legitimately elected.

Progressives believe that Trump doesn’t have a mandate and that his distrust of our institutions damages our democracy.

A mandate to govern is entirely a different thing. Mandates can be hard to define or see clearly. Because of our winner-take-all election system we usually don’t discuss mandates. Having the approval of the people is simply taken for granted, no matter how slender the victory. Certainly our leaders can however be described as having the approval of the majority of citizens and with it a clear mandate. FDR was elected to four terms and Reagan defeated Mondale in one of the biggest landslide victories in U.S. history, both popular and electoral.

In Trump’s case we can clearly see the opposite. Nowhere in our history have we had an election where the winner so clearly lacks a mandate — Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots. This cannot be dismissed out of hand as meaningless. As with so many aspects of this election, we’re breaking new ground. This is the greatest such disparity of votes of all five previous circumstances where the winner has claimed enough electors in the college but has lost the popular vote.

It’s the greatest such disparity by a wide margin, and notably it comes only 16 years after the last such election. Prior to the 2000 election this circumstance had not occurred since 1888 — 112 years. Clinton, regardless of your opinion of her, was on paper one of the most-qualified individuals ever to run for office. She lost to someone who has never held public office and was actually less popular, according to polls, but won despite being viewed negatively.

Trump did not even have the support of many in his own party, including prominent conservative intellectuals like George Will, John Podhoretz and William Kristol. George Will left the Republican party when Trump won the primary, on principle. This is par for the course for a populist — thoughtfulness and principles get in the way of manipulating emotion.

When I see articles or comments that Clinton lost the election due to the failed policies of Obama, in The Union or elsewhere, I’m compelled to point out that this gives credence to the false notion that Dems lost the sense of the majority of voters — it’s mandate talk. In fact, the majority of voters wouldn’t characterize Obama’s policies as failed. There’s no doubt that Dems are wandering the desert trying to understand what happened, but the outcome of the election more likely has to do with losing touch with specific demographics than the failure of specific policies.

And now Trump disparages the entire intelligence community — NSA, CIA, FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and accuses them of trying to delegitimize him before he takes office. Trump characterizes their briefing as “fake news” and something done by “Nazis.” This, aside from childish name-calling, tries to delegitimize national institutions. The mind boggles at the extent of the left wing conspiracy one must believe in to agree with him.

Progressives aren’t sore losers, progressives are scared. Progressives believe that Trump doesn’t have a mandate and that his distrust of our institutions damages our democracy. His hardened supporters will agree with anything he says, regardless of facts. That combination — a populist that does not respect institutions and claims to know better than anyone else, acting as a strong man, is not uncommon in history. But it’s new in this country. Only our institutions and a vigilant citizenry can check such a person. Progressives are committed to being vigilant and visible reminders of what a majority of the country believes in.

Lang Waters lives in Nevada City.